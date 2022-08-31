Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hywin Holdings HYW is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Safe-T Gr SFET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $977.76 million.

• Burning Rock Biotech BNR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $22.15 million.

• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.29 million.

• Chico's FAS CHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $543.90 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education BNED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $250.84 million.

• Evogene EVGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $270 thousand.

• Designer Brands DBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $838.69 million.

• Express EXPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $479.62 million.

• Donaldson DCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $880.24 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Culp CULP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.

• Semtech SMTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $208.29 million.

• Okta OKTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $430.68 million.

• GBS GBS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pure Storage PSTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $634.23 million.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.70 million.

• SentinelOne S is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $95.65 million.

• Greif GEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Cooper Companies COO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $832.68 million.

• Five Below FIVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $682.74 million.

• C3.ai AI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $66.02 million.

• MongoDB MDB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $282.39 million.

• Nutanix NTNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $354.45 million.

• Veeva Sys VEEV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Samsara IOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $143.00 million.

• Semantix STIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alvotech ALVO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

