Warner Bros. Discovery, Twilio, Monster Beverage And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

- Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT fell 33.5% to $12.14 after the company issued weak sales forecast and announced a $40 million share repurchase program. JP Morgan and Stifel also downgraded the stock.
- Funko, Inc. FNKO dipped 15.7% to $22.50 following Q2 results.
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH fell 15.6% to $24.74 after the company issued guidance below consensus estimates.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX dropped 15.5% to $10.24 following weak quarterly results.
- Tutor Perini Corporation TPC dropped 14.4% to $7.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD fell 14.3% to $14.98 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 14% to $7.05 after the company reported mixed financial results.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK dipped 13.2% to $16.80 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH dropped 12.5% to $94.89. S&P Dow Jones Indices Said Clearfield Inc. will replace Celsius Holdings in the S&P Smallcap 600 effective prior to the market open on August 10.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 12.3% to $85.60 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Green Dot Corporation GDOT dropped 12% to $24.91 following weak quarterly sales.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM fell 10.5% to $7.68.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE declined 9.5% to $85.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA dropped 9.5% to $11.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Teradata Corporation TDC declined 8.5% to $35.53 following weak quarterly sales.
- WPP plc WPP fell 8.1% to $49.61 as the company reported its 2022 Interim Results.
- Monster Beverage Corporation MNST dropped 7.6% to $89.08 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated RBA dropped 7.5% to $67.16 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 7% to $37.52 as the company lowered its FY23 sales guidance.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 5.8% to $17.57 after posting a loss for the second quarter.
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z fell 3.5% to $36.31 following Q2 results.
