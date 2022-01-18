 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 5:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $190.30 million.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $53.47 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $138.57 million.

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $30.74 million.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $549.52 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $202.40 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $678.78 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $323.39 million.

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $136.60 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $167.50 million.

• Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $178.67 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $335.46 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BK + CNXC)

Earnings Outlook For Concentrix
Bank of New York Mellon's Earnings Outlook
A Look Into Bank of New York Mellon's Price Over Earnings
Analyst Ratings For Bank of New York Mellon
Why Nio Is Announcing Early Redemption Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Bank of New York Mellon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com