Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $190.30 million.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $53.47 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $138.57 million.

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $30.74 million.

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $549.52 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $202.40 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $12.01 billion.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $678.78 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $323.39 million.

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $136.60 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $167.50 million.

• Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $178.67 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $335.46 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

