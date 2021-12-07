 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 3:57am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $897.50 million.

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $383.17 million.

• AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $20.87 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $520.85 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.65 million.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $30.62 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $24.48 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $319.75 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $130.83 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.24 million.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $570.95 million.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.02 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $49.57 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.71 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.04 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.09 million.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

