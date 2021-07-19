Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $28.77 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $404.67 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $100.38 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $43.13 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $18.29 billion.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $423.69 million.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $305.74 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $37.91 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $711.55 million.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSE:PSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $132.01 million.

• PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $304.68 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.