 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $24.73 million.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $28.77 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $404.67 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $100.38 million.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $43.13 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $18.29 billion.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $423.69 million.

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $305.74 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $37.91 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $711.55 million.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSE:PSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $132.01 million.

• PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $304.68 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

 

Related Articles (BMRC + AN)

Bank of Marin Earnings Preview
AutoNation Earnings Preview
AutoNation's Debt Overview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
A Look Into AutoNation's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com