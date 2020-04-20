Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $767.51 million.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $387.89 million.
  • Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $166.76 million.
  • Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $148.96 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.85 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $613.41 million.
  • Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $683.12 million.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $911.81 million.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $243.88 million.
  • Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $558.95 million.
  • Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.13 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $260.14 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOH + ALLY)

4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Ally Strategist Says Fed Doing The Right Thing With Markets In Turmoil: 'A Shot In The Arm'
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com