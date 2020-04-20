Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $767.51 million.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $387.89 million.
- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.56 billion.
- Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $166.76 million.
- Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $148.96 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $17.85 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $613.41 million.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $683.12 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $911.81 million.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $243.88 million.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $558.95 million.
- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.13 million.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $260.14 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets