Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $28.49 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $59.79 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $20.09 billion.
  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.97 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $21.19 billion.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $714.70 million.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $829.97 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $307.16 million.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $462.06 million.
  • America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $12.86 billion.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $268.60 million.

