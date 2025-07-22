D.R. Horton, IQVIA Holdings, Northrop Grumman And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced upbeat quarterly results.

D.R. Horton reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.22 billion, beating analyst estimates of $8.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The U.S. homebuilder reported third-quarter earnings of $3.36 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.92 per share.

D.R. Horton shares climbed 12.5% to $147.66 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Medpace Holdings, In c. MEDP shares jumped 56.7% to $484.50 after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

c. shares jumped 56.7% to $484.50 after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Kohl’s Corporation KSS gained 24.6% to $12.98 amid mentions of the stock on social media.

gained 24.6% to $12.98 amid mentions of the stock on social media. Fortrea Holdings In c. FTRE climbed 22.7% to $5.72.

c. climbed 22.7% to $5.72. Aehr Test Systems, Inc . AEHR jumped 21.3% to $19.95 after the company announced it has secured new Sonoma system orders.

. jumped 21.3% to $19.95 after the company announced it has secured new Sonoma system orders. IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV gained 17.4% to $186.73 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

gained 17.4% to $186.73 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc . STOK rose 16.1% to $14.30.

. rose 16.1% to $14.30. ICON Public Limited Company ICLR jumped 15.4% to $161.13.

jumped 15.4% to $161.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc . IOVA gained 15% to $2.87.

. gained 15% to $2.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc . MPW climbed 12.9% to $4.5500.

. climbed 12.9% to $4.5500. Uranium Royalty Corp . UROY rose 12.6% to $3.02.

. rose 12.6% to $3.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V . VLRS rose 12.4% to $4.96.

. rose 12.4% to $4.96. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc . WOOF gained 12% to $3.6298.

. gained 12% to $3.6298. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc . AMR shares rose 11.3% to $140.42. Alpha will announce second quarter financial results on Aug. 8.

. shares rose 11.3% to $140.42. Alpha will announce second quarter financial results on Aug. 8. Peabody Energy Corporatio n BTU gained 11% to $17.66.

n gained 11% to $17.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc . CRL rose 10.3% to $165.29.

. rose 10.3% to $165.29. Core Natural Resources, In c. CNR gained 9.6% to $84.76. Core Natural Resources will announce second quarter results on Aug. 5.

c. gained 9.6% to $84.76. Core Natural Resources will announce second quarter results on Aug. 5. Pony AI Inc. PONY gained 9% to $14.12.

gained 9% to $14.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC rose 8% to $58.74. Warrior Met Coal will hold its second quarter 2025 investor conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

rose 8% to $58.74. Warrior Met Coal will hold its second quarter 2025 investor conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC gained 7.8% to $555.74 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

gained 7.8% to $555.74 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. RH RH rose 6.4% to $207.05.

