D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
D.R. Horton beat estimated earnings by 19.58%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.37.
Revenue was up $1.55 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at D.R. Horton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.79
|3.4
|2.81
|2.15
|EPS Actual
|3.17
|3.7
|3.10
|2.53
|Revenue Estimate
|6.71B
|7.94B
|7.19B
|6.10B
|Revenue Actual
|7.05B
|8.11B
|7.29B
|6.45B
Earnings History
D.R. Horton Questions & Answers
D.R. Horton (DHI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.75.
The Actual Revenue was $3.8B, which beat the estimate of $3.7B.
