Build-A-Bear Workshop Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Affirm, Nutanix, Cooper Companies, Veeva Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Thursday.
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW rose sharply during Thursday’s session following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
Build-A-Bear reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $111.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $108.5 million. EPS of 64 cents (+12.3% Y/Y), beating the Wall Street view of 57 cents.
Build-A-Bear shares jumped 19.7% to $33.37 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares jumped 33.2% to $42.06 following strong fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat first-quarter guidance.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 22.2% to $2.6750 after the company announced it achieved first performance milestones related to Carberus Capital Management’s investment, allowing the company to draw an additional $30 million from the delayed draw term loan.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX gained 20.9% to $63.22 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM jumped 20.1% to $7.45.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN gained 19.6% to $8.89 after the company announced a year-over-year increase in FY24 Bitcoin mining revenue.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY rose 15.7% to $1.0950 after the company reported a quarter-over-quarter increase in second-quarter deliveries.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 14.5% to $100.49 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results raised its FY25 earnings guidance.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 13.2% to $77.59. iRhythm Technologies expanded global reach with the launch of Zio® Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Service in Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Spain.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB gained 12% to $48.75.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO rose 11.1% to $105.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Also, Baird and Wells Fargo raised their respective price targets on the stock.
- Kanzhun Limited BZ gained 10.1% to $12.06 after the company announced it authorized an additional repurchase of $150 million of its shares in conjunction with its existing $200 million buyback.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV climbed 8.8% to $216.85 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 8.5% to $21.62. The company issued a notice to terminate its $250 million credit facility.
- Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN gained 8.3% to $21.94.
- Li Auto Inc. LI rose 6.5% to $18.97 after B of A maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $30 to $31.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM gained 6% to $57.81 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST rose 6% to $315.43.
- Nokia Oyj NOK gained 5.8% to $4.4350 following a report suggesting that Samsung has an interest in the company’s mobile networks assets.
- NIO Inc. NIO gained 5.7% to $3.9127.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM gained 5.6% to $132.39.
