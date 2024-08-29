Build-A-Bear Workshop's Q2 Earnings Beat, Sees Strong Improvement In Q3-YTD Web Demand

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW shares are trading higher after it reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2.4% Y/Y to $111.8 million, beating the analyst consensus of $108.5 million.
Consolidated e-commerce demand, including online orders fulfilled from the warehouse or stores, fell by 28.2%.
Quarterly commercial and international franchise revenues were a combined $8.3 million and upped 44.8% Y/Y. EPS of $0.64 (+12.3% Y/Y), beating the Wall Street View of $0.57.
In the quarter, the company added 17 new global experience locations, including four corporately managed, ten partner-operated, and three franchise locations.
By the end of the quarter, Build-A-Bear had 548 global locations across its corporately-managed, partner-operated, and franchise models.
Inventory at year-end was $67.0 million, reflecting an increase of $0.7 million, or 1.0% Y/Y. As of August 3, cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.2 million.
In the second quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $9.1 million and paid a $2.7 million quarterly cash dividend to shareholders.
Outlook: Build-A-Bear Workshop maintains its FY24 guidance (vs. 53-week FY23), expecting low-to-mid-single-digit revenue growth and pre-tax income growth at a low-single-digit percentage basis.
For FY24, the St. Louis, Missouri-based company continues to expect net new unit growth of at least 50 experience locations through a combination of corporately managed, partner-operated, and franchised business models.
Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop, said, “With increasing momentum for our experience locations starting in the second quarter, and continuing into August, and with strong improvement in web demand on a third quarter-to-date basis, we remain confident in our annual guidance.”
Price Action: BBW shares are up 9.44% at $30.50 premarket at the last check Thursday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Read Next:
- Jim Cramer Says ‘Real Deal Acceleration’ As Salesforce’s Benioff Flaunts ‘Unstoppable’ Growth — But Here’s Why This Analyst Prefers To Stay On Sidelines
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.