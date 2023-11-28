Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 50%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares moved lower during Tuesday’s session after the company reported pricing of $5.0 million public offering.

SenesTech company priced a public offering of around 3.8 million shares of common stock at $1.30 per share, alongside warrants for additional shares.

SenesTech shares declined 50.3% to $0.9189 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM jumped 90% to $1.44 after the company announced the latest release of a study in a series of independent studies of ProSense published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrating safety and efficacy.

jumped 90% to $1.44 after the company announced the latest release of a study in a series of independent studies of ProSense published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrating safety and efficacy. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 90% to $1.90. Redhill Biopharma announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia.

gained 90% to $1.90. Redhill Biopharma announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia. HNR Acquisition Corp HNRA gained 67% to $2.89 after the company gave a business update.

gained 67% to $2.89 after the company gave a business update. Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO rose 39.6% to $1.25.

rose 39.6% to $1.25. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV gained 30% to $33.55 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $84 price target.

gained 30% to $33.55 after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $84 price target. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL gained 29.6% to $1.1590 as the company disclosed a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

gained 29.6% to $1.1590 as the company disclosed a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. Bitfarms Ltd. BITF gained 24.5% to $1.3200. The company announced upgrades for its mining fleet.

gained 24.5% to $1.3200. The company announced upgrades for its mining fleet. Arcimoto, Inc. FUV rose 23.7% to $1.0892.

rose 23.7% to $1.0892. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE gained 23.5% to $25.85.

gained 23.5% to $25.85. Farfetch Limited FTCH gained 21.9% to $2.0850 following a report suggesting the company's founder may be in talks to take the company private.

gained 21.9% to $2.0850 following a report suggesting the company's founder may be in talks to take the company private. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA surged 21.3% to $7.47 after the company reported expansion of cardiovascular collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

surged 21.3% to $7.47 after the company reported expansion of cardiovascular collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO climbed 20.4% to $2.7209.

climbed 20.4% to $2.7209. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX gained 19.1% to $24.73. The FDA approved SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Ogsiveo (nirogacestat), an oral gamma-secretase inhibitor, for adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment.

gained 19.1% to $24.73. The FDA approved SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Ogsiveo (nirogacestat), an oral gamma-secretase inhibitor, for adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment. PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares gained 18% to $138.90 following third-quarter results.

shares gained 18% to $138.90 following third-quarter results. CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 13.3% to $6.32.

rose 13.3% to $6.32. Cheche Group Inc. CCG surged 12.3% to $6.17.

surged 12.3% to $6.17. Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN gained 11.4% to $25.48. Clearway Energy will replace Veritiv in the S&P SmallCap 600.

gained 11.4% to $25.48. Clearway Energy will replace Veritiv in the S&P SmallCap 600. LendingClub Corporation LC climbed 10.6% to $6.17. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $8.

climbed 10.6% to $6.17. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $8. Lilium N.V. LILM gained 10.4% to $1.0050. Lilium announced it received EASA Design Organization Approval.

gained 10.4% to $1.0050. Lilium announced it received EASA Design Organization Approval. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA climbed 8.2% to $12.21.

climbed 8.2% to $12.21. The Carlyle Group Inc. CG rose 5.1% to $34.48. Carlyle Group will replace ICU Medical in the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the open of trading on Nov. 30.

Losers

Tharimmune, Inc. THAR shares fell 72.8% to $0.9499. Tharimmune priced its $10 million public offering 10 million common shares at $1 per share.

shares fell 72.8% to $0.9499. Tharimmune priced its $10 million public offering 10 million common shares at $1 per share. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA fell 31.9% to $12.73 after the FDA said it was investigating a risk of T-cell malignancies in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies.

fell 31.9% to $12.73 after the FDA said it was investigating a risk of T-cell malignancies in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies. Acelyrin, Inc. SLRN declined 31.6% to $5.94 after the company announced an error in its Phase 2b/3 trial for izokibep. The company said the error has been addressed and the dosing sequence has been fixed.

declined 31.6% to $5.94 after the company announced an error in its Phase 2b/3 trial for izokibep. The company said the error has been addressed and the dosing sequence has been fixed. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 31.2% to $3.5195 after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit.

fell 31.2% to $3.5195 after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit. iBio, Inc. IBIO fell 28% to $0.2078 after the company announced a 20-to-1 reverse stock split.

fell 28% to $0.2078 after the company announced a 20-to-1 reverse stock split. CohBar, Inc. CWBR fell 23.2% to $0.6901.

fell 23.2% to $0.6901. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL declined 13.6% to $4.6650. Gracell Biotechnologies recently announced it received FDA clearance of the IND application for the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FasTCAR-T GC012F for the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus.

declined 13.6% to $4.6650. Gracell Biotechnologies recently announced it received FDA clearance of the IND application for the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FasTCAR-T GC012F for the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus. Erasca, Inc. ERAS declined 11.6% to $1.98 after announcing program updates.

declined 11.6% to $1.98 after announcing program updates. argenx SE ARGX fell 10.5% to $443.67 after the company reported the ADVANCE-SC study evaluating VYVGART Hytrulo in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia did not meet primary or secondary endpoints.

fell 10.5% to $443.67 after the company reported the ADVANCE-SC study evaluating VYVGART Hytrulo in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia did not meet primary or secondary endpoints. Allego N.V. ALLG declined 9.6% to $1.2650.

declined 9.6% to $1.2650. Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR fell 9.6% to $2.3750.

fell 9.6% to $2.3750. Mission Produce, Inc. AVO fell 7.1% to $8.24. Roth MKM maintained Mission Produce with a Buy and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.5.

fell 7.1% to $8.24. Roth MKM maintained Mission Produce with a Buy and lowered the price target from $18 to $12.5. Cool Company Ltd. CLCO shares fell 5.3% to $12.72 after reporting results for the third quarter.

