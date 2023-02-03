Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to $99.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 guidance.

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW tumbled 21.2% to $17.26 following weak quarterly results.

Twist Bioscience Corp TWST dipped 18.8% to $25.06 following Q1 results.

GrafTech International Ltd EAF dropped 15.8% to $5.55. GrafTech International reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 31.9% year-over-year to $247.52 million, beating the consensus of $221.00 million.

Minerals Technologies Inc MTX declined 16.4% to $60.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

GoPro Inc GPRO dropped 12.2% to $5.68 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF declined 12.3% to $16.05. B of A Securities initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $14.

C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC dropped 11.1% to $7.27.

So-Young International Inc - ADR SY fell 10.2% to $2.63.

Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH dropped 9.8% to $15.60 following weak quarterly sales.

Leslie's Inc LESL fell 11.1% to $14.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Clearfield Inc CLFD dropped 10.4% to $63.32 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Gen Digital Inc GEN fell 8.5% to $21.58 following Q3 results.

Ford Motor Company F dropped 7.8% to $13.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

Synaptics, Incorporated SYNA declined 7.7% to $129.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Atlassian Corp TEAM dropped 6.4% to $170.66 after the company Q2 earnings results.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 4.3% to $108.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued Q1 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

