Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 3, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to $99.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 guidance.
  • SkyWest, Inc. SKYW tumbled 21.2% to $17.26 following weak quarterly results.
  • Twist Bioscience Corp TWST dipped 18.8% to $25.06 following Q1 results.
  • GrafTech International Ltd EAF dropped 15.8% to $5.55. GrafTech International reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 31.9% year-over-year to $247.52 million, beating the consensus of $221.00 million.
  • Minerals Technologies Inc MTX declined 16.4% to $60.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GoPro Inc GPRO dropped 12.2% to $5.68 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF declined 12.3% to $16.05. B of A Securities initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC dropped 11.1% to $7.27.
  • So-Young International Inc - ADR SY fell 10.2% to $2.63.
  • Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH dropped 9.8% to $15.60 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Leslie's Inc LESL fell 11.1% to $14.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Clearfield Inc CLFD dropped 10.4% to $63.32 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Gen Digital Inc GEN fell 8.5% to $21.58 following Q3 results.
  • Ford Motor Company F dropped 7.8% to $13.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated SYNA declined 7.7% to $129.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Atlassian Corp TEAM dropped 6.4% to $170.66 after the company Q2 earnings results.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 4.3% to $108.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued Q1 revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates.

