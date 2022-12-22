Why ORIC Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 46%; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ shares rose 77.7% to $0.0906 in pre-market trading. Core Scientific shares dipped 75% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- IsoPlexis Corporation ISO rose 59.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Berkeley Lights announced plans to acquire IsoPlexis in all-stock transaction at $57.8 million.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc ORIC shares rose 46.3% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported a clinical development collaboration with Pfizer for ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma and announced a concurrent $25 million equity investment by Pfizer.
- OceanPal Inc. OP rose 26.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after dipping 88% on Wednesday.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 20.8% to $0.93 in pre-market trading.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL rose 19.8% to $0.1198 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% on Wednesday.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM rose 15.2% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday.
- MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO shares rose 12.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 12.4% to $0.2720 in pre-market trading after dropping 37% on Wednesday.
- DatChat, Inc. DATS rose 11.4% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO rose 11.4% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 11.2% to $0.2478 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it received a purchase order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM rose 9.2% to $0.9999 in pre-market trading after jumping 45% on Wednesday. Mobile Global Esports recently announced a share repurchase program up to $1 million.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 8.5% to $0.4391 in pre-market trading. Cenntro Electric shares jumped 52% on Wednesday after the company announced it has begun shipments of LS260 and LS100 vans to European markets.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN rose 7% to $20.97 in pre-market trading.
- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM rose 6.3% to $29.98 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $35 price target.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 16% to $0.1054 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday. Powerbridge Technologies recently announced the strategic acquisition of DTI Group.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares fell 14.7% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. Maxim Group recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $1 price target.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD fell 8.8% to $0.4202 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Wednesday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX fell 8.4% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of LX9211 in postherpetic neuralgia. The company said primary endpoint was not met.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO fell 7.8% to $0.2748 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept shares jumped 18% on Wednesday after the company received an FDA 510(k) clearance to market its AI.ME next-generation robotic technology for fractional skin resurfacing.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares fell 7.8% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares fell 7.6% to $0.0801 in pre-market trading. Otonomy recently announced plans to liquidate and dissolve following an orderly wind down of operations.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 7.4% to $0.2077 in pre-market trading after jumping around 8% on Wednesday.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON fell 7.3% to $0.3101 in pre-market trading. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL fell 6.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU fell 2.9% to $49.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. The company also announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce next year.
Read Next: CarMax, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.