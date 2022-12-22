CarMax, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares slipped 0.1% to $59.36 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. The company also announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce next year. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $50.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. PAYX to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.4% to $115.25 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Under Armour, Inc. UA named president of Marriott International, Stephanie Linnartz, as its new president, CEO and member of its board, effective Feb. 27. Under Armour shares fell 0.4% to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $363.44 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares dropped 1% to $44.34 in the after-hours trading session.
Read This Next: Bit Brother, Shineco And Other Priciest Majors In The Consumer Staples Sector
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.