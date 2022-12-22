ñol

CarMax, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 22, 2022 4:11 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares slipped 0.1% to $59.36 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. MU reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. The company also announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce next year. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $50.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. PAYX to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.4% to $115.25 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Under Armour, Inc. UA named president of Marriott International, Stephanie Linnartz, as its new president, CEO and member of its board, effective Feb. 27. Under Armour shares fell 0.4% to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $363.44 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares dropped 1% to $44.34 in the after-hours trading session.

