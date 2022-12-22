CarMax, Micron And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares slipped 0.1% to $59.36 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. The company also announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce next year. Micron shares fell 1.8% to $50.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. PAYX to have earned $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.4% to $115.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Under Armour, Inc. UA named president of Marriott International, Stephanie Linnartz, as its new president, CEO and member of its board, effective Feb. 27. Under Armour shares fell 0.4% to $8.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $363.44 million before the opening bell. Apogee shares dropped 1% to $44.34 in the after-hours trading session.

