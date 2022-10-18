Amazon, Bank of America, Microsoft And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 550 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year.

shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year. Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK surged 14.9% to close at $16.54.

surged 14.9% to close at $16.54. Wayfair Inc. W climbed 13.8% to settle at $32.25.

climbed 13.8% to settle at $32.25. Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 13.2% to settle at $51.72 after analysts at Wells Fargo raised their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

gained 13.2% to settle at $51.72 after analysts at Wells Fargo raised their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 12.4% to close at $850.66.

rose 12.4% to close at $850.66. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY surged 12.3% to close at $4.48.

surged 12.3% to close at $4.48. Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 11.9% to close at $314.32.

gained 11.9% to close at $314.32. Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 11.7% to close at $33.89.

gained 11.7% to close at $33.89. Sprout Social, Inc. SPT rose 11.1% to close at $60.18.

rose 11.1% to close at $60.18. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL gained 11% to close at $86.92.

gained 11% to close at $86.92. Chewy, Inc. CHWY jumped 10.8% to settle at $36.54.

jumped 10.8% to settle at $36.54. Snowflake Inc. SNOW gained 10% to close at $167.54.

gained 10% to close at $167.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 8.8% to close at $69.17.

climbed 8.8% to close at $69.17. Block, Inc. SQ gained 8.6% to close at $55.92.

gained 8.6% to close at $55.92. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 6.5% to settle at $113.79. Shares of several companies in the broader tech, including Amazon, traded higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks.

jumped 6.5% to settle at $113.79. Shares of several companies in the broader tech, including Amazon, traded higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Bank of America Corporation BAC gained 6.1% to close at $33.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.

gained 6.1% to close at $33.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results. Snap Inc. SNAP gained 6% to close at $10.59. MKM Partners maintained Snap with a Buy and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.

gained 6% to close at $10.59. MKM Partners maintained Snap with a Buy and lowered the price target from $17 to $15. Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 5.4% to close at $74.04 after activist hedge fund Starboard Value invested in the company.

gained 5.4% to close at $74.04 after activist hedge fund Starboard Value invested in the company. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 5.1% to close at $40.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.

gained 5.1% to close at $40.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results. Microsoft Corporation MSFT gained 3.9% to close at $237.53. Shares of large-cap US tech companies traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today.