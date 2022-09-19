FedEx, NCR, International Paper And Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares dipped 36.4% to close at $8.49.

shares dipped 36.4% to close at $8.49. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY declined 28.7% to close at $7.87.

declined 28.7% to close at $7.87. FedEx Corporation FDX fell 21.4% to close at $161.02 after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.

fell 21.4% to close at $161.02 after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock. NCR Corporation NCR shares fell 20.3% to close at $23.20 after the company announced it will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs.

shares fell 20.3% to close at $23.20 after the company announced it will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs. AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 19.8% to close at $108.00 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday.

fell 19.8% to close at $108.00 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC fell 19.5% to settle at $12.88 after the company announced a secondary offering.

fell 19.5% to settle at $12.88 after the company announced a secondary offering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX fell 17.6% to close at $10.80. Keybanc initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.

fell 17.6% to close at $10.80. Keybanc initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV declined 11.9% to close at $36.55.

declined 11.9% to close at $36.55. WestRock Company WRK declined 11.5% to close at $34.15. Jefferies maintained WestRock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $42.

declined 11.5% to close at $34.15. Jefferies maintained WestRock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $42. International Paper Company IP fell 11.2% to close at $35.23 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $40 to $31.

fell 11.2% to close at $35.23 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $40 to $31. Enovix Corporation ENVX dipped 11.2% to settle at $21.74. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials traded lower amid fears of an economic slowdown, which could weigh on consumer spending.

dipped 11.2% to settle at $21.74. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials traded lower amid fears of an economic slowdown, which could weigh on consumer spending. Carvana Co. CVNA declined 11.1% to settle at $32.92 amid negative economic sentiment. A slowdown in the economy could cause consumers to cut back on spending, which would negatively impact the auto market.

declined 11.1% to settle at $32.92 amid negative economic sentiment. A slowdown in the economy could cause consumers to cut back on spending, which would negatively impact the auto market. Packaging Corporation of America PKG fell 11% to close at $118.07.

fell 11% to close at $118.07. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS dropped 10.9% to close at $9.41.

dropped 10.9% to close at $9.41. HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK fell 10.4% to close at $24.09.

fell 10.4% to close at $24.09. Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO fell 10.3% to close at $5.68.

fell 10.3% to close at $5.68. Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 9.2% to close at $39.50 on continued downward momentum following the company's Investor Day event. Also, LightShed partner Brandon Ross tweeted the company's booking growth in August decelerated month over month. Needham maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $53.

fell 9.2% to close at $39.50 on continued downward momentum following the company's Investor Day event. Also, LightShed partner Brandon Ross tweeted the company's booking growth in August decelerated month over month. Needham maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $53. Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell 8.9% to close at $147.30.

fell 8.9% to close at $147.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 8.9% to settle at $10.25.

fell 8.9% to settle at $10.25. New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE fell 8.8% to close at $49.12.

fell 8.8% to close at $49.12. DoorDash, Inc. DASH dropped 8.2% to close at $59.13. DoorDash and DICK'S Sporting Goods partnered for on-demand retail delivery.

dropped 8.2% to close at $59.13. DoorDash and DICK'S Sporting Goods partnered for on-demand retail delivery. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 7.9% to settle at $2.65.

fell 7.9% to settle at $2.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares declined 4.5% to close at $176.71 after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter.

shares declined 4.5% to close at $176.71 after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.2% to close at $123.53 amid overall market weakness following bearish economic comments from FedEx.