Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 6:30 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 46.1% to $0.2801 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Friday.
  • Quhuo Limited QH shares rose 24% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Quhuo filed request for withdrawal of registration statement on Form F-3.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX rose 15.4% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rose 13.9% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after the company said Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment improves progression-free survival in women with advanced ovarian cancer across disease risk subgroups.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN rose 13.3% to $0.8850 in pre-market trading. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, last week, presented new data on Eblasakimab in multiple posters at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress.
  • Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN rose 13.1% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. Dennis R Egidi recently reported a 9.5% stake in Reborn Coffee.
  • MarketWise, Inc. MKTW rose 12.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Friday.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR rose 11.5% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday. Hyperfine, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • PaxMedica, Inc PXMD rose 10.3% to $3.50 in pre-market trading following the company's recent IPO.
  • Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR rose 8.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading following the company’s recent IPO debut.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY rose 7.8% to $0.69 in pre-market trading.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 7.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 7% to $75.04 in pre-market trading. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 6.3% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA rose 5.4% to $38.60 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.


Losers

  • Intellinetics, Inc. INLX shares fell 36.8% to $5.03 in pre-market trading. Intellinetics recently announced uplist to NYSE American Exchange.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 18.3% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after the company secured commitment for strategic investment from group led by Retail Ecommerce Ventures, the owner of Pier 1 Imports and top consumer brands.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares fell 15.3% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Friday.
  • Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW fell 12.2% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Friday. Sunrise New Energy recently announced $11.3 million order from CATL.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 11.4% to $30.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 9.5% to $0.7690 in pre-market trading.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 8.2% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. Infobird recently announced a 1-for-5 share consolidation.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 8.1% to $10.13 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 24% on Friday after the company issued an update on its research/development and commercial activities.
  • Fresh Track Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX shares fell 7.2% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 5.5% to $2.08 in pre-market trading. Digital Media Solutions shares climbed 72% on Friday after the company received a non-binding go-private proposal from Prism Data for $2.50 per share in cash.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 5.2% to $36.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Friday.

