Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA jumped 64% to $0.1199. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares dipped over 30% on Tuesday after the company announced it has filed for bankruptcy.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares surged 44.3% to $4.7893 after Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- IMARA Inc. IMRA rose 37% to $1.57 after the company announced it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Cardurion Pharmaceuticals to sell tovinontrine and other assets of its PDE9 program for $34.75 million upfront.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU gained 26.7% to $3.3701 after the company announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. CCEL jumped 17.7% to $7.86.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 19.7% to $6.45 after dropping around 24% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE shares gained 17.3% to $4.21. Azure Power Global recently announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. PME jumped 17.3% to $0.8565.
- Glaukos Corporation GKOS gained 17.3% to $56.40 after the company announced topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 16.8% to $1.4599. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares rose 16.4% to $1.3150. Spero Therapeutics shares jumped over 55% on Tuesday after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares gained 16% to $1.0899 after the company released topline results from its phase 2-3 COVA study evaluating Sarconeos (BIO101) in treating COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT rose 15.4% to $1.2808.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 14.2% to $6.16. Seres Therapeutics announced completion of rolling BLA submission to the FDA for investigational microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. Difficile infection.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO jumped 12% to $46.98. Academy Sports And Outdoors reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.8% year-on-year to $1.69 billion.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX jumped 11.5% to $2.90.
- Unico American Corporation UNAM gained 10.6% to $1.8580.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP rose 10.5% to $61.65 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX jumped 8.2% to $26.39.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 7.6% to $9.47.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 7.6% to $0.3243 after declining over 7% on Tuesday. Baudax Bio recently announced the pricing of a $6.2 million public offering.
Losers
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL dropped 65% to $0.2801. Great Panther recently announced it will file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).
- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ shares fell 36.4% to $6.03 after the company reported shareholder voting results in 8K filing.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares dipped 25% to $0.0937 after dipping over 15% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 22.8% to $1.96.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares dipped 20.6% to $3.35 after jumping around 33% on Tuesday. First Wave BioPharma recently announced a 1:30 reverse stock split.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT fell 18.3% to $1.7001. Presidio Property Trust recently declared Q3 dividend and adopted variable dividend policy.
- Golden Path Acquisition Corporation GPCO dropped 17.5% to $8.46.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 16.4% to $57.63.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT declined 16.3% to $0.1842. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- UiPath Inc. PATH fell 13.9% to $13.43 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY dropped 13.6% to $39.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Veru Inc. VERU declined 13.5% to $12.62. Traders circulate word FDA decision on the company’s COVID treatment coming on Oct. 6.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dipped 12.1% to $12.06.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM dropped 11% to $2.4289.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA fell 9.5% to $3.6450.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 8.5% to $2.15 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
- Korn Ferry KFY fell 8.2% to $55.26 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII dropped 5.6% to $18.73 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered FY23 forecast.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 4.5% to $24.00 ahead of quarterly earnings.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas