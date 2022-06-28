ñol

Why Is Kezar Life Sciences Surging By 78%? 25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 7:00 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR rose 78% to $10.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib in patients with active lupus nephritis (LN).
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO rose 34.4% to $5.82 in pre-market trading. Astellas and Sutro Biopharma disclosed a worldwide, strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to advance novel immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX rose 33% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics shares climbed over 10% on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR rose 31.7% to $0.68 in pre-market trading. Tuniu recently posted Q1 sales of $6.54 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 23.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences shares jumped around 188% on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX rose 21.3% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK rose 18.1% to $17.00 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley recently maintained Playtika Holding with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $21.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH shares rose 17.6% to $0.8010 in pre-market trading. Aspira Women's Health shares jumped over 32% on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares rose 17.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM rose 15.6% to $28.41 in pre-market trading after reporting a rise in Q1 sales.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM rose 14.4% to $0.99 in pre-market trading.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 14.1% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading. ThermoGenesis, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • View, Inc. VIEW rose 13.3% to $1.71 in pre-market trading after dropping 20% on Monday View recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.1 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 13.3% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading.
  • Huazhu Group Limited HTHT rose 11.7% to $39.96 in pre-market trading.
  • RealNetworks, Inc. RNWK rose 9.2% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced a pilot program with Vodafone Germany to launch Vodafone CallProtect to warn customers of potential fraudulent, scam or spam-type calls.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 8.9% to $6.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Edgio, Inc. EGIO rose 8.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. recently maintained Edgio with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $5.5 to $5.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • FGI Industries Ltd. FGI fell 10.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Drive Shack Inc. DS fell 9.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Drive Shack recently announced grand opening of Puttery Washington D.C.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC fell 9.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 8.1% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Monday. ToughBuilt recently priced a $6 million offering.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP shares fell 7.4% to $0.1370 in pre-market trading. IT Tech Packaging reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN fell 7.2% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares jumped around 49% on Monday after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 6.8% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. Blue Hat Interactive recently terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.

