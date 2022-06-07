38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP gained 70% to $0.4900 after the company entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.

JanOne Inc. JAN shares jumped 47.8% to $3.6950 after the company announced that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX gained 28.3% to $55.32 after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $72 price target.

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares climbed 21.7% to $1.1193 following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 21.2% to $9.19.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares gained 20.9% to $5.90.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 20.9% to $2.1035.

GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 20.4% to $47.95 following better-than-expected Q1 results.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY gained 20.1% to $0.9250.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC jumped 19.1% to $17.87. Jefferies upgraded Ramaco Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $25.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY gained 19% to $2.32.

Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT rose 17.2% to $3.3999.

Veru Inc. VERU jumped 15.9% to $15.73. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the use of sabizabulin for COVID-19 treatment.

Quhuo Limited QH gained 14.4% to $0.41.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS rose 13.9% to $0.7634.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX gained 12.8% to $0.3889.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD surged 11.5% to $8.74. Kodiak Sciences Director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 572,349 shares at an average price of $7.77 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 11.4% to $5.20 after declining over 5% on Monday.

Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 11.1% to $3.3001.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 10.5% to $0.9638.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU jumped 10.2% to $28.72. Jefferies upgraded Peabody Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $36.

Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 10% to $45.76 after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE gained 9.6% to $3.8262.

GasLog Partners LP GLOP rose 7.7% to $6.68.

Losers

Losers Boxed, Inc. BOXD shares dipped 20.2% to $4.3931. Boxed announced addition to the Russell 2000 index.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dropped 17.9% to $0.4670. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced the company received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.

REV Group, Inc. REVG fell 17.8% to $10.01 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI shares declined 16.7% to $0.65.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dropped 12.7% to $1.79.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX shares declined 12.5% to $2.22.

The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD dropped 11.3% to $1.40.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY fell 10.9% to $2.85.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX shares dropped 10.7% to $6.00.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 10.3% to $7.04.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 9.5% to $4.2987. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH dropped 9.3% to $4.0812. Delcath Systems announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA slipped 9.1% to $5.20.

Genfit S.A. GNFT fell 7% to $3.49.

