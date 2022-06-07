38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP gained 70% to $0.4900 after the company entered a sponsored research agreement under which in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic's Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares jumped 47.8% to $3.6950 after the company announced that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX gained 28.3% to $55.32 after JMP Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $72 price target.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares climbed 21.7% to $1.1193 following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 21.2% to $9.19.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares gained 20.9% to $5.90.
- Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 20.9% to $2.1035.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 20.4% to $47.95 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY gained 20.1% to $0.9250.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC jumped 19.1% to $17.87. Jefferies upgraded Ramaco Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $25.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. CBAY gained 19% to $2.32.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT rose 17.2% to $3.3999.
- Veru Inc. VERU jumped 15.9% to $15.73. Veru submitted an emergency use authorization application to the FDA for the use of sabizabulin for COVID-19 treatment.
- Quhuo Limited QH gained 14.4% to $0.41.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS rose 13.9% to $0.7634.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. SIOX gained 12.8% to $0.3889.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD surged 11.5% to $8.74. Kodiak Sciences Director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 572,349 shares at an average price of $7.77 per share in Form 4 filing on Monday.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 11.4% to $5.20 after declining over 5% on Monday.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 11.1% to $3.3001.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 10.5% to $0.9638.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU jumped 10.2% to $28.72. Jefferies upgraded Peabody Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $36.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 10% to $45.76 after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE gained 9.6% to $3.8262.
- GasLog Partners LP GLOP rose 7.7% to $6.68.
Losers
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD shares dipped 20.2% to $4.3931. Boxed announced addition to the Russell 2000 index.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dropped 17.9% to $0.4670. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced the company received FDA acceptance of its IND application for its licensed formulation which uses Skinvisible's Invisicare proprietary drug delivery technology.
- REV Group, Inc. REVG fell 17.8% to $10.01 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI shares declined 16.7% to $0.65.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dropped 12.7% to $1.79.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX shares declined 12.5% to $2.22.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD dropped 11.3% to $1.40.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY fell 10.9% to $2.85.
- DHI Group, Inc. DHX shares dropped 10.7% to $6.00.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 10.3% to $7.04.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC fell 9.5% to $4.2987. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH dropped 9.3% to $4.0812. Delcath Systems announced further details regarding presentations relating to its proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA slipped 9.1% to $5.20.
- Genfit S.A. GNFT fell 7% to $3.49.
