24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX rose 42.2% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, last month, announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).

rose 42.2% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, last month, announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS). Missfresh Limited MF rose 27.3% to $0.3118 in pre-market trading after gaining over 51% on Wednesday.

rose 27.3% to $0.3118 in pre-market trading after gaining over 51% on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. CHWY rose 17.5% to $27.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

rose 17.5% to $27.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Repare Therapeutics Inc. RPTX rose 17.1% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Repare Therapeutics entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche and F. Hoffmann-la Roche.

rose 17.1% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Repare Therapeutics entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche and F. Hoffmann-la Roche. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB shares rose 15.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

shares rose 15.2% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 13.3% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com.

rose 13.3% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be offering a selection of meal kits without a subscription on Walmart.com. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 12.2% to $0.4944 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday.

rose 12.2% to $0.4944 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. PATH shares rose 11% to $18.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.

shares rose 11% to $18.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates. Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR rose 10.2% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Burning Rock received CE Mark for its OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test Kit.

rose 10.2% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. Burning Rock received CE Mark for its OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test Kit. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA rose 9.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.

rose 9.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI rose 8.3% to $11.71 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.

rose 8.3% to $11.71 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 8.2% to $0.3749 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences, last month, announced pricing of a roughly $26.6 million public offering.

rose 8.2% to $0.3749 in pre-market trading. Evofem Biosciences, last month, announced pricing of a roughly $26.6 million public offering. MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose 8% to $261.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates.

rose 8% to $261.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analysts’ estimates. Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX rose 7.2% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after declining over 16% on Wednesday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

C3.ai, Inc. AI shares fell 23.5% to $14.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

shares fell 23.5% to $14.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Histogen Inc. HSTO shares fell 19.9% to $0.1279 in pre-market trading. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

shares fell 19.9% to $0.1279 in pre-market trading. Histogen reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 13.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Wednesday.

fell 13.9% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX shares fell 12.4% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 12.4% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET shares fell 11.1% to $0.2888 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Wednesday.

shares fell 11.1% to $0.2888 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 9.9% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

fell 9.9% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana. Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN fell 8.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $7.86 per share.

fell 8.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $7.86 per share. Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX fell 7.7% to $1.43 in pre-market trading.

fell 7.7% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. BHP Group Limited BHP fell 7.3% to $66.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday.

fell 7.3% to $66.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE fell 6.2% to $14.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financials results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS guidance with midpoints

below analyst estimates.