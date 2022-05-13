23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 88.7% to $18.21 in pre-market trading after filing on Thursday showed shareholders approved merger with Comera Life Sciences.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA rose 46.3% to $0.2358 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares rose 31.2% to $23.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN rose 28.2% to $7.79 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 22.5% to $0.1630 in pre-market trading after jumping over 70% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares rose 22% to $10.46 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP rose 19% to $0.7959 in pre-market trading after the company said Q1 EPS results were higher year over year.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL rose 17.6% to $78.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 14.6% to $0.1044 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Thursday.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 13.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Thursday.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR rose 13.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Thursday.

McEwen Mining Inc. MUX rose 12.1% to $0.5167 in pre-market trading. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

Redwire Corporation RDW rose 10.8% to $4.10 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 9.3% to $0.2352 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL rose 9.3% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after dipping around 6% on Thursday.

