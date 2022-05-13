QQQ
23 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 7:52 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 88.7% to $18.21 in pre-market trading after filing on Thursday showed shareholders approved merger with Comera Life Sciences.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA rose 46.3% to $0.2358 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares rose 31.2% to $23.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify.
  • Molecular Partners AG MOLN rose 28.2% to $7.79 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 22.5% to $0.1630 in pre-market trading after jumping over 70% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently reported a $2.8 million registered direct offering.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares rose 22% to $10.46 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP rose 19% to $0.7959 in pre-market trading after the company said Q1 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL rose 17.6% to $78.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 14.6% to $0.1044 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Thursday.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 13.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Thursday.
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR rose 13.1% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Thursday.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. MUX rose 12.1% to $0.5167 in pre-market trading. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Redwire Corporation RDW rose 10.8% to $4.10 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO rose 9.3% to $0.2352 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL rose 9.3% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after dipping around 6% on Thursday.

Losers

  • LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT shares fell 48.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • FIGS, Inc. FIGS shares fell 25.1% to $9.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares fell 14.4% to $0.19 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 14.2% to $38.70 in pre-market trading. After running the hard mile to mobilize finances for his Twitter buy, Elon Musk said early Friday the deal is on hold.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 9.5% to $0.2262 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Dakota Gold Corp. DC fell 9.3% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Thursday.
  • Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 8.4% to $0.2250 in pre-market trading. Regulus Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH fell 6.7% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.

