26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 6:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) rose 31.9% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares rose 18.7% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after climbing over 43% on Wednesday. The company on Tuesday announced it will present new data on JATENZO at the Androgen Society 4th Annual Meeting.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 17.5% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 17.1% to $0.2976 in pre-market trading. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q4 loss of $0.02 per share.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 15.1% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Aptinyx announced publication in the journal, Molecular Psychiatry demonstrating reduction of spontaneous recovery of fear with NYX-783.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 14.9% to $0.40 in pre-market trading.
  • NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) rose 11.4% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. NexGel, last month, reported Q4 sales of $533.00 thousand.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 11.2% to $1.19 in pre-market trading. Fast Radius, last month, posted a quarterly loss of $5.33 per share.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares rose 10% to $7.26 in pre-market trading. RealReal, last month, said it expects Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for FY25 to be more than $5 billion.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 8.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after dipping around 17% on Wednesday.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 7.9% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) rose 7.6% to $3.82 in pre-market trading. Hyliion is scheduled to report its Q1 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.2% to $1,047.92 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 7.1% to $49.84 in pre-market trading. United Airlines announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4.7% to $20.40 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) fell 36.1% to $0.2172 in pre-market trading after the company issued a regulatory update. The company said the FDA did not agree with its proposed changes to its AP-013 trial and, as such, 'it will be very difficult to salvage AP-013 itself as a pivotal trial.'
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares fell 11.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Biomica recently reported an agreement with Sheba Medical Center for joint microbiome clinical research.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 10.4% to $0.1880 in pre-market trading. ToughBuilt Industries recently said FY21 EPS results were higher than the previous year.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) fell 9.8% to $199.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group also downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) shares fell 9.4% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 65% on Wednesday. Winc, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 9.1% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday. Aterian recently named Anton von Rueden as Chief Operating Officer.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 7.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 7.1% to $0.6488 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical shares jumped 91% on Wednesday after the company announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) fell 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Flotek recently regained compliance with NYSE's continued listing standard.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares fell 6.7% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued FY22 guidance below estimates.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 5.6% to $82.08 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.

