24 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 7:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) Shares hiked 30.93% to close at $9.82 on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the stock.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares gained 13.38% to close at $29.15 on news of rising coal prices following the latest sanctions on Russia.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) shares jumped 10.11% to close at $142.08.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares increased 20.09% to close at $23.02 on prospects of a recovery in air travel demand.
  • Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) shares rose 8.29% to close at $153.21, after declining last week.
  • Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS: GIGNF) shares gained 8.12% to close at $0.6055 just days after RHB Investment Bank raised its price target for the Asian casino operator.
  • ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) shares increased 7.55% to close at $52.41.
  • Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) shares jumped 7.54% to close at $36.92.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares increased 7.10% to close at $16.29.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) shares gained 6.82% to close at $0.0094, after Tuesday’s steep decline.
  • Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) shares gained 6.53% to close at $22.69 with Wall Street analysts on average expecting the company to record sales of over $291 million for the current fiscal quarter.
  • Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares rose 5.94% to close at $49.95 after the company announced to begin accepting applications for the second annual Progress at the Heart program.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Losers

  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares dipped 9.54% to close at $24.94, after Tuesday spiking on news of China approving the first batch of new videogame licenses.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares dropped 9.54% to close at $93.33 after the company’s fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed Wall Street estimates, with demand being impacted by high inflation and concerns over the pace of the economic recovery.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares dropped 8.42% to close at $32.32 after KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino downgraded the rating for the company from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS: EGRNF) shares fell 8.38% to close at $0.1750 after news of China’s offshore debt market reaching a record high of $870 billion in March.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) shares fell 8.08% to close at $31.97, following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year results.
  • Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO) shares dipped 7.21% to close at $13.39.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares dropped 6.94% to close at $17.42 after the stock outperformed the market on Tuesday.
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4536) Shares dipped 6.90% to close at $8.63.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares fell 6.77% to close at $18.44.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares dropped 6.63% to close at $114.44.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) shares dipped 6.53% to close at $100.06 after the company announced the purchase of an Oxfordshire facility to expand its biologics business in the UK and Europe.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares fell 6.43% to close at $83.96.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Movers Trading Ideas

