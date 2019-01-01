QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.3K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.36%
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
66.23
Open
-
P/E
49.3
EPS
0.01
Shares
12.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Genting Singapore is engaged in the development and operation of integrated resort destinations, including gaming; hospitality; meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, or MICE; and leisure and entertainment facilities. It owns Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, one of the largest integrated resort destinations in Asia, offering a casino, Adventure Cove Waterpark, S.E.A. Aquarium (one of the world's largest oceanariums), Universal Studios Singapore theme park, MICE facilities, hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and specialty retail outlets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genting Singapore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genting Singapore (GIGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genting Singapore (OTCPK: GIGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genting Singapore's (GIGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genting Singapore.

Q

What is the target price for Genting Singapore (GIGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genting Singapore

Q

Current Stock Price for Genting Singapore (GIGNF)?

A

The stock price for Genting Singapore (OTCPK: GIGNF) is $0.5524 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:35:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genting Singapore (GIGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genting Singapore.

Q

When is Genting Singapore (OTCPK:GIGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Genting Singapore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genting Singapore (GIGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genting Singapore.

Q

What sector and industry does Genting Singapore (GIGNF) operate in?

A

Genting Singapore is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.