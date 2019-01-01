Genting Singapore is engaged in the development and operation of integrated resort destinations, including gaming; hospitality; meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions, or MICE; and leisure and entertainment facilities. It owns Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, one of the largest integrated resort destinations in Asia, offering a casino, Adventure Cove Waterpark, S.E.A. Aquarium (one of the world's largest oceanariums), Universal Studios Singapore theme park, MICE facilities, hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and specialty retail outlets.