Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China Evergrande Group is a large real estate developer. In 2019, it was ranked in third place by sales value among developers in China. It has projects in more than 200 cities across China and property development accounts for 90% of earnings. The firm also has interests in banking, insurance, tourism, and healthcare. Evergrande was listed in Hong Kong in late 2009. The company is in the process of spinning off its real estate business into a Shenzhen-listed entity. Free float is 25%, with the company's founder Hui Ka Yan holding the remaining share.

China Evergrande Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK: EGRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Evergrande Gr's (EGRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Evergrande Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Evergrande Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF)?

A

The stock price for China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK: EGRNF) is $0.19 last updated Today at 8:31:02 PM.

Q

Does China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Evergrande Gr.

Q

When is China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK:EGRNF) reporting earnings?

A

China Evergrande Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Evergrande Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Evergrande Gr (EGRNF) operate in?

A

China Evergrande Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.