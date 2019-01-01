China Evergrande Group is a large real estate developer. In 2019, it was ranked in third place by sales value among developers in China. It has projects in more than 200 cities across China and property development accounts for 90% of earnings. The firm also has interests in banking, insurance, tourism, and healthcare. Evergrande was listed in Hong Kong in late 2009. The company is in the process of spinning off its real estate business into a Shenzhen-listed entity. Free float is 25%, with the company's founder Hui Ka Yan holding the remaining share.