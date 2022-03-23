 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Share:
32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) rose 180.5% to $7.63 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 52.6% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
  • Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) rose 30.3% to $10.79 in pre-market trading.
  • 4D pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 26% to $5.88 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 7% on Tuesday.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 20.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 18% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Femasys recently named Dov Elefant to new position of Chief Financial Officer.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares rose 15.3% to $0.6489 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Tuesday.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 15.3% to $0.7705 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 14% to $10.97 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 13.4% to $0.3544 in pre-market trading. Inpixon, on Tuesday, reported pricing of $50 million registered direct offering.
  • HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 12.5% to $0.6689 in pre-market trading. HEXO recentlyreported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 (Q2’22), revealing net loss of CA$690.2 million ($546,94 million) compared to CA$20,8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) rose 12.1% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 11.6% to $10.13 in pre-market trading. Sigmatron International reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) rose 10.7% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 10.4% to $135.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 9.9% to $0.5925 in pre-market trading.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) shares rose 9.5% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.2% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) rose 9.1% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Smart Share Global recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 9.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Akerna recently reported a 61% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 7.5% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.17 per share.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.4% to $19.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares fell 16.9% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
  • GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares fell 15.4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 12.2% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. Leju Holdings is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on March 31, 2022.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 11.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 8.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Pyxis Tankers, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 7.7% to $6.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 7.5% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 7.2% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) fell 7.7% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 120% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 3.4% to $450.48 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AEI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings
Adobe Shares Tick Lower Post Q1 Results
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com