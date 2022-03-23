32 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) rose 180.5% to $7.63 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 52.6% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) rose 30.3% to $10.79 in pre-market trading.
- 4D pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 26% to $5.88 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 7% on Tuesday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 20.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Tuesday.
- Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 18% to $2.23 in pre-market trading. Femasys recently named Dov Elefant to new position of Chief Financial Officer.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares rose 15.3% to $0.6489 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Tuesday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 15.3% to $0.7705 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 14% to $10.97 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 13.4% to $0.3544 in pre-market trading. Inpixon, on Tuesday, reported pricing of $50 million registered direct offering.
- HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 12.5% to $0.6689 in pre-market trading. HEXO recentlyreported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 (Q2’22), revealing net loss of CA$690.2 million ($546,94 million) compared to CA$20,8 million in the same period of 2021.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) rose 12.1% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. NeuroSense Therapeutics recently received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 11.6% to $10.13 in pre-market trading. Sigmatron International reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) rose 10.7% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 10.4% to $135.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 9.9% to $0.5925 in pre-market trading.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) shares rose 9.5% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.2% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) rose 9.1% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Smart Share Global recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 9.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Akerna recently reported a 61% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 7.5% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.17 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.4% to $19.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday.
Losers
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares fell 16.9% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares fell 15.4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 12.2% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. Leju Holdings is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on March 31, 2022.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 11.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 8.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Pyxis Tankers, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 7.7% to $6.92 in pre-market trading.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 7.5% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 7.2% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) fell 7.7% to $4.05 in pre-market trading. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 120% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 3.4% to $450.48 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
