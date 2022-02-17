 Skip to main content

25 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) rose 24.3% to $117.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Marin Software Incorporated  (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 19.6% to $3.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported TikTok integration.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 16.4% to $0.9285 in pre-market trading. The company recently said Q1 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) rose 16.2% to $42.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares rose 14.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) rose 12% to $10.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) rose 11.9% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) rose 10.7% to $84.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) rose 9.8% to $5.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares rose 9.3% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Wednesday.
  • Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) rose 8.2% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after tumbling more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 8% to $2.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 7.8% to $0.4485 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 7.2% to $5.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) rose 6.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Quantum-Si recently named Dr. Jonathan Rothberg as interim CEO.

 

Losers

  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) shares fell 42.5% to $23.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 29.2% to $20.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) shares fell 22.4% to $73.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) fell 18.8% to $55.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares fell 17.1% to $0.6139 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Wednesday. The company announced its Color World Metaverse Software has gone live in the Android app store.
  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 13.9% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 7.9% to $226.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) shares fell 7.3% to $378.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 7% to $27.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 6.3% to $1.94 in pre-market trading. HOOKIPA Pharma shares jumped around 55% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

