Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Interactive Brokers Group

The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy disposed a total of 33,000 shares at an average price of $73.61. The insider received around $2.43 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings. What Interactive Brokers Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide.

AGNC Investment

The Trade: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Director, Executive Chairman Gary Kain sold a total of 832,034 shares at an average price of $14.03. The insider received around $11.67 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What AGNC Investment Does: AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Holley

The Trade: Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) Director James D Coady sold a total of 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $11.20. The insider received $33.6 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: The company's stock has dropped around 7% since the start of the year.

The company’s stock has dropped around 7% since the start of the year. What Holley Does: Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry.

Prudential Financial