Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 34 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $339.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.23%.

