26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 29.4% to $6.73.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares gained 18.6% to $4.1499. Traders are circulating earlier news that China is looking to separate NFTs from crypto via new blockchain infrastructure.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) jumped 18.4% to $7.93. The company announced on January 5 its dividend would be payable in Bitcoin.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 15.8% to $3.44. McDade Products and G Medical Tests and Services, on Wednesday, announced an additional $6.5 million purchase order for 2 million COVID-19 PCR collection test kits.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 12.9% to $47.83 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) gained 12% to $6.54. Deutsche Bank, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) jumped 9.7% to $7.88. Sonendo recently issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) jumped 9.1% to $71.79. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $102 price target.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 8.8% to $143.80 after the company released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world’s largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) rose 8.7% to $11.07 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 8.4% to $1.42.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) gained 6% to $20.51. Cowen & Co. upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $17.5 to $23.
Losers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 17.5% to $0.7264. electroCore shares jumped 64% on Wednesday after the company's gammaCore nVNS device received FDA Breakthrough Designation for PTSD treatment.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 15% to $10.52 after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares declined 13.3% to $3.5878 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) fell 12.6% to $6.10. Fresh Vine Wine shares climbed 20% on Wednesday after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) dropped 11.7% to $34.03. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Denali Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL919 (ATV:TREM2).
- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) fell 11.5% to $2.9018. NexGel shares gained around 12% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of the MEDAGEL ClearComfort hydrogel patch.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) fell 11.3% to $7.43 after the company posted results for the third quarter.
- E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) dipped 10.4% to $8.69. E2open reported an adjusted gross profit of $103.4 million for the third quarter, up from $89.6 million in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP revenue also climbed to $147.4 million from $129.5 million. E2open raised its FY22 adjusted sales guidance to $474 million to $476 million.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 9.6% to $10.03 after the company issued weak sales forecast. GrowGeneration said it sees FY21 revenue of $420 million to $422 million.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 8.6% to $2.02 after adding 13% on Wednesday.
- Elastic N.V. (NASDAQ: ESTC) dropped 8.4% to $101.69. The company announced the promotion of Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO and gave an update on its Q3 guidance.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 7.7% to $120.34. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine recently swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 7.7% to $20.31 after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) shares fell 7% to $7.03. Vaxxinity shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312..
