26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 102% to $5.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported pan-coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail that retains effectiveness against the omicron variant, other covid-19 variants, SARS, MERS, and the common cold human coronaviruses.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 77.4% to $5.41 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) rose 39.5% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Monday. Quoin Pharma recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003. Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 22.2% to $9.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Monday. Biofrontera recently announced the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for acne.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) rose 16.1% to $3.10 in pre-market trading following a 9% gain on Monday.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 15.7% to $13.03 in pre-market trading. Society Pass shares jumped 240% on Monday after the company was added to the Russell 2000.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 9.3% to $0.5480 in pre-market trading. CooTek recently announced its Fengdu Novel reached a collaboration with Tencent Video's Mars Project.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) rose 7.4% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. China Xiangtai Food recently reported the launch of U.S. operation with new U.S. headquarter office in New York City.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 7.1% to $39.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) rose 7.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 18% on Monday.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 7% to $1.52 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 6.8% to $87.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 6.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Universe Pharmaceuticals recently named Mr. Baochang Liu as Chief Operating Officer.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 6.6% to $0.3950 in pre-market trading. The company’s CEO Saundra L Pelletier bought 135,000 shares at an average price of $0.38 per share.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 5.1% to $30.01 in pre-market trading. PLBY Group owned lifestyle brand Playboy has launched CENTERFOLD, a creator-led platform.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 3.5% to $162.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 35.9% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline data from Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial of reproxalap ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness, but it did achieve statistical significance for the dry eye disease sign of the Schirmer test, a secondary endpoint..
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 33.1% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after the company said it received notification from the FDA that it will not be ready to take action by december 23, 2021 for the company's NDA for Libervant Buccal Film.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 22.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary results for the ongoing Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 16.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on investigational Viaskin Peanut patch. The company said it has decided not to pursue sequential approach to development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 11.4% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after rising more than 36% on Monday. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 10% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 8.8% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported exercise of warrants for cash proceeds of $10 million.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 7.1% to $5.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares fell 6% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 5.1% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Monday.
