35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares jumped 105.9% to $4.53. The FDA approved expanded labeling for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 52.7% to $71.51. Adagio Therapeutics gained more than 86% on Monday after the company said its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares climbed 33.8% to $10.21 after dipping 27% on Monday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 30.1% to $6.18 in reaction to positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer. The trial is evaluating mirvetuximab as monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 20.8% to $48.90 after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $135 to $200.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares rose 20% to $6.70 after climbing 9% on Monday.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 16.6% to $13.86 after the company confirmed retained activity of ensovibep on the positions mutated in emerging omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 16.4% to $3.75.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 16.2% to $2.8483. MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Co announced data from the pivotal Phase 2 TIDAL studyof zandelisib as a single agent for follicular lymphoma (FL) patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 15.4% to $2.75 after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) surged 14% to $10.07. Seres Therapeutics said first patient was enrolled in Phase 1b study of SER-155 investigational microbiome therapeutic to reduce the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and graft-versus-host disease.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) gained 13% to $17.32.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) jumped 12.8% to $5.88 after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) surged 10.7% to $10.63 following Q3 results. Genetron Health announced Late monday, a co-development agreement with AstraZeneca R&D China for personalized MRD tests for solid tumors in China.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 8% to $6.33.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 7.6% to $14.00 after tumbling over 9% on Monday.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) rose 7.2% to $9.11 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for Phase 1b/2 trial of anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody ADG116 in combination therapy with anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab.
Losers
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) fell 56.2% to $51.39 after jumping around 45% on Monday.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) shares dipped 56% to $9.64 after the company announced first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 39.9% to $14.05 after the company reported the FDA plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee in connection with its review of the pending BLA/sNDA for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares fell 21.6% to $0.6706 after gaining more than 50% on Monday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dipped 20% to $3.2001 after surging over 91% on Monday.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 19.7% to $7.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 18.8% to $1.5750. CbdMD shares jumped 30% on Monday after the company announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com platform partner.
- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) dropped 18.4% to $53.63 following Q4 results.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 15% to $6.03 following Q3 results.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 14.6% to $6.92. NRx Pharmaceuticals rose 20% on Monday after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) dipped 13.3% to $12.86 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3.8% year-on-year to $294.7 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $303.5 million.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 13% to $4.41.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dipped 11.8% to $23.15 after dropping 14% on Monday.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 10.3% to $3.81.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dipped 10% to $305.94.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell 9.8% to $20.61 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $325 million of convertible senior notes.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 7.9% to $4.6042. Micro Focus, earlier during the month, announced it will sell its archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 6.2% to $63.13. Valneva shares climbed around 13% on Monday after the company and IDT Biologika announced a collaboration to produce Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
