 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares jumped 105.9% to $4.53. The FDA approved expanded labeling for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 52.7% to $71.51. Adagio Therapeutics gained more than 86% on Monday after the company said its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares climbed 33.8% to $10.21 after dipping 27% on Monday.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 30.1% to $6.18 in reaction to positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer. The trial is evaluating mirvetuximab as monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 20.8% to $48.90 after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $135 to $200.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares rose 20% to $6.70 after climbing 9% on Monday.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 16.6% to $13.86 after the company confirmed retained activity of ensovibep on the positions mutated in emerging omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 16.4% to $3.75.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) gained 16.2% to $2.8483. MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Co announced data from the pivotal Phase 2 TIDAL studyof zandelisib as a single agent for follicular lymphoma (FL) patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 15.4% to $2.75 after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) surged 14% to $10.07. Seres Therapeutics said first patient was enrolled in Phase 1b study of SER-155 investigational microbiome therapeutic to reduce the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and graft-versus-host disease.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) gained 13% to $17.32.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) jumped 12.8% to $5.88 after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) surged 10.7% to $10.63 following Q3 results. Genetron Health announced Late monday, a co-development agreement with AstraZeneca R&D China for personalized MRD tests for solid tumors in China.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 8% to $6.33.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 7.6% to $14.00 after tumbling over 9% on Monday.
  • Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) rose 7.2% to $9.11 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for Phase 1b/2 trial of anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody ADG116 in combination therapy with anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) fell 56.2% to $51.39 after jumping around 45% on Monday.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) shares dipped 56% to $9.64 after the company announced first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 39.9% to $14.05 after the company reported the FDA plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee in connection with its review of the pending BLA/sNDA for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares fell 21.6% to $0.6706 after gaining more than 50% on Monday.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dipped 20% to $3.2001 after surging over 91% on Monday.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 19.7% to $7.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 18.8% to $1.5750. CbdMD shares jumped 30% on Monday after the company announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com platform partner.
  • StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) dropped 18.4% to $53.63 following Q4 results.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 15% to $6.03 following Q3 results.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 14.6% to $6.92. NRx Pharmaceuticals rose 20% on Monday after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) dipped 13.3% to $12.86 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3.8% year-on-year to $294.7 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $303.5 million.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 13% to $4.41.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) dipped 11.8% to $23.15 after dropping 14% on Monday.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 10.3% to $3.81.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dipped 10% to $305.94.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell 9.8% to $20.61 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $325 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 7.9% to $4.6042. Micro Focus, earlier during the month, announced it will sell its archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 6.2% to $63.13. Valneva shares climbed around 13% on Monday after the company and IDT Biologika announced a collaboration to produce Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADGI + ADAG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; JinkoSolar Issues Weak Sales Forecast
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland Jumps On FDA Nod, Regeneron Says Antibody Treatment May Be Less Effective Against Omicron, ImmunoGen Readout
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Adagene Shares Jump After FDA Signs Off ADG116/Keytruda Combo Therapy Trial In Solid Tumors
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com