30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) rose 113% to $11.50 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 23.3% to $39.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRNW) rose 23.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) rose 22.5% to $286.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel's customer base with a seamless migration path to its MVP cloud communications platform.
- Veritone, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 20% to $36.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares rose 17.5% to $225.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) rose 17% to $26.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) shares rose 16.5% to $30.19 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 14.9% to $185.00 in pre-market trading. Fiverr International reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares rose 14.3% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after climbing around 28% on Tuesday. The company recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirements for continued listing.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 13.8% to $4.51 in pre-market trading. Stran & Company recently reported pricing of upsized $18.0 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) rose 9.7% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 8.5% to $42.18 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) shares rose 8% to $6.52 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 31.3% to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. B. Riley Securities, Raymond James and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 30.3% to $17.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 29.6% to $34.00 in pre-market trading. Society Pass surged around 437% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 25.8% to $0.2844 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $20 million bought-deal offering.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares fell 19.1% to $253.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) fell 16.7% to $23.00 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 results.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 14.4% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $2.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 12.1% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 11.8% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell 11.5% to $75.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares fell 11.5% to $25.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and said Clint Carnell is stepping down from CEO.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 11.4% to $316.71 in pre-market trading. Coinbase reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) shares fell 9.8% to $3.12 in pre-market trading. Surgepays shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company provided an update on the initial rollout from its distribution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. T
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 9% to $1.11 in pre-market trading.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 8.7% to $8.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 8.7% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
