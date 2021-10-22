35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 1099% to $18.35. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) jumped 216.5% to $144.00. Digital World Acquisition surged around 357% on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares gained 159.3% to $7.57. WHE Agency parent company Creatd signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares climbed 59.5% to $5.92. Salem Media shares being traded as another sympathy play with momentum in Digital World Acquisition shares.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) jumped 50% to $5.33. Grom Social Enterprises amended private placement to increase total raise to up to $10.4 million.
- Babylon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BBLN) rose 39.7% to $12.85
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares gained 29.8% to $11.47 after declining 3% on Thursday.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 26% to $2.6284.
- Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) gained 20% to $34.98. Portillo's rose 45% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- WeWork (NYSE: WE) rose 16.2% to $13.69 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) gained 15.7% to $7.14 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) jumped 15% to $11.08. Athira Pharma reported completion of enrollment in Phase 2 ACT-AD trial evaluating ATH-1017 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 11% to $23.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 10.6% to $0.9138 after the company announced distribution agreements in key Asia-Pacific markets.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 8.2% to $7.51.
Losers
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares dropped 56.3% to $1.6793 after the company reported interim results for the MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH and announced a strategic reprioritization of its clinical development programs.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 33.3% to $7.23 after the company announced topline results for its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-CSI for the treatment of dry eye disease did not meet the primary endpoint.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) fell 29.6% to $6.43 after jumping more than 20% on Thursday.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) dipped 29.1% to $3.6350 after the company provided an update on balstilimab development.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares fell 24.2% to $6.81 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares dipped 22.9% to $57.92. Snap reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 22.3% to $27.78 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) dipped 19% to $8.26
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dipped 18.7% to $68.93 after the company, and EagleClaw, announced an all-stock business combination.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 17.6% to $7.53 after dropping over 50% on Thursday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 17.4% to $1.57. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) dipped 15% to $17.88. Ventyx Biosciences gained 31% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 15% to $7.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. Following earnings, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) fell 14.4% to $10.95 after surging 33% on Thursday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 12.9% to $5.22. The company recently reported the CEO and CFO resigned and transitioned into other roles within the company at Vinco Venture's parent company ZASH Global Media and a Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Cryptyde.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 12% to $1.54 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) dropped 11.4% to $26.14
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell 10.5% to $50.10. Intel reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 10% to $1.4578 after declining over 10% on Thursday.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 9.7% to $1.1284. The FDA recently granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss issued raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter related to vicineum.
