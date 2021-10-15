33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) gained 40.4% to $4.83 after declining around 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced it purchased an additional 4,000 S19J Pro Antminer Machines for a price of $25.3 million to further expand the company's mining capabilities.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) gained 25.6% to $15.67 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares jumped 22% to $3.38. Antelope Enterprise, earlier during the month, reported revenue growth of 25.9% year-over-year to RMB50.1 million ($7.7 million) for the first six months of FY21.
- 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) climbed 21.8% to $9.60.
- Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE: CBD) gained 18.8% to $5.98
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 13.8% to $55.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 11.7% to $11.79 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Movement has been attributed to speculation of SEC approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) gained 11% to $2.73 after gaining around 5% on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma recently restructured its joint venture with Lucida.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 10% to $2.7826. Craig-Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3.5 to $4.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 10% to $3.9050. Berenberg upgraded Kosmos Energy from Hold to Buy.
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) climbed 9.4% to $3.4999.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) surged 9.2% to $28.13. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $37.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 9.1% to $6.49 after the company, and MicroSafe, announced Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer has been approved by the Australia TGA.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 9.1% to $1.3850 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 7.8% to $42.49. XPeng announced Thursday evening its maiden Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, outlining its strategy and achievements on the ESG front.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) rose 7.5% to $1.1181. Air Industries Group reported a new $5.2 million long-term agreement for CH-53K heavy lift helicopter.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 7.2% to $10.01 after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) shares dipped 24.1% to $35.07 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $50 price target.
- The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) fell 21% to $1.81 after the company priced 15 million unit offering at $2 per unit.
- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) dipped 19.3% to $9.82. CatchMark Timber Trust reported a deal with joint venture partners in TexMark Timber Treasury on redemption of common equity interest in Triple T for $35 million in cash.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) dropped 18.1% to $2.84 after reporting Q2 results.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) fell 16.8% to $12.84. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from Speculative Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from C$29 to C$20. Scotiabank also downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 15.9% to $8.47.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares fell 13.7% to $7.74 after the company priced 1.35 million shares at $7.5 per share in a secondary equity offering.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 13.2% to $20.89. The company said the enhancement period for VMS Eve and VSS Unity will begin approximately one month later than anticipated, and commercial service is now expected to commence in Q4 2022.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 10.6% to $0.1800. Teligent shares dipped around 40% on Thursday after the company announced it filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 to pursue a sale process that is intended to maximize the value of the company.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dipped 10.4% to $12.55.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) fell 10.3% to $6.26. Grove shares climbed over 39% on Thursday after the company announced it launched an Amazon aggregation division.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) fell 9% to $24.57 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) dropped 8.9% to $5.97. Genie Energy suspended plan to spin-off European energy supply unit.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) fell 8.7% to $33.45. Relay Therapeutics recently reported a $350 million common stock offering.
- KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) declined 8% to $6.71.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 7.7% to $1.08 after jumping 13% on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas