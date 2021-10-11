35 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares surged 96% to close at $38.41 on Friday. The FDA approved ChemoCentryx’s Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis).
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares jumped 45.8% to close at $11.72 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 44.5% to close at $5.55 on abnormally-high volume.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 44.5% to settle at $23.98. Renren, last month, named Chris Palmer as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) surged 36.3% to close at $4.3199.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares gained 26.2% to close at $3.13. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reshape Lifesciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) jumped 25.9% to settle at $15.46. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently announced initial data from Phase 1b study evaluating ORIC-101 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic prostate cancer progressing on enzalutamide.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) surged 22% to close at $8.49. Meatech 3D recently said it is partnering with a collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with strategic players like Effie Epstein, to accelerate growth in developing, commercializing cultured meat production technologies.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 21.2% to close at $14.24. The company recently agreed to sell Pointillist subsidiary for $150 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 16.7% to close at $14.24. Craig-Hallum raised the price target on Aehr Test Systems to $31 from $12, implying an 86.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) gained 15.7% to close at $64.88.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) rose 14.7% to close at $4.29.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 13.7% to settle at $10.20.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) surged 12.5% to close at $7.11.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares gained 12% to close at $3.71.
- Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) gained 9.6% to close at $23.70. Momentive Global is weighing options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 7.1% to close at $3.77 as the company announced a recent publication of antiviral data from the IMM-124E preclinical and Phase 1/2a trials.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 5% to settle at $0.6804 after the company announced plans to acquire Alcanna for total consideration of approximately $346 million.
Losers
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares tumbled 46.1% to close at $13.13 after the company reported the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dropped 28.4% to settle at $0.6746 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) fell 27.6% to settle at $18.10. Nkarta updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 24.2% to close at $9.11. Baird downgraded Cellectis from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $39 to $10.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) dropped 23.2% to close at $11.52 as the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAGS) dipped 19% to settle at $36.57.
- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) dropped 17.5% to close at $13.20 after pricing IPO at $16 per share.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) fell 15.2% to close at $19.16.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) dipped 14.7% to settle at $17.73. Century Therapeutics and Outpace Bio recently entered into research collaboration in CAR Engineering.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) dipped 14.4% to settle at $1.60 after the company priced 14.8 million share offering at $1.55 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 13.3% to close at $6.84.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) dropped 12.1% to settle at $5.08.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) fell 12% to close at $7.75.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.6% to close at $1.94. Kiromic BioPharma recently named Daniel Clark as interim Chief Financial Officer.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 9.8% to close at $6.70. JP Morgan downgraded Omeros from Neutral to Underweight.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 9.8% to close at $7.51.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 7.1% to close at $6.13. Lucira Health issued a statement on recall of FLOQSwabs by its Italian partner, Copan Italia.
