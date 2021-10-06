36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares climbed 36.4% to settle at $10.35 on Tuesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) surged 30.5% to close at $8.22. Zeta reported the acquisition of the technology platform and data from Apptness.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares surged 20.2% to close at $6.13 on Tuesday after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 16% to settle at $5.86.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) surged 15.6% to close at $5.87. SmileDirectClub said the United States Patent & Trademark Office will issue a patent on the company’s innovative SmileBus concept.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) surged 15.1% to settle at $5.73. Otonomo announced the acquisition of Neura.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) gained 13.9% to close at $9.99.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) gained 13.3% to close at $4.42 after the company said, as of Sept. 30, 2021, indicators of recruitment, enrollment for its English language program at regional campuses of Miami University of Ohio were better than those for period ended Sept. 30, 2020.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 12.6% to close at $117.70.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 12.6% to settle at $153.00.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) gained 11.9% to close at $18.58.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) climbed 11.4% to close at $11.65. Shineco agreed to acquire 51% equity interest of Beijing Wonner Biotech.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) gained 10.5% to settle at $32.05.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 7.8% to close at $20.17.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) rose 6.8% to close at $3.46 after the company said it won a multi-year upstream mechanical inspection and integrity contract from Chevron.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 6.5% to close at $6.39. Hyzon Motors issued response to recent short seller report.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 6.2% to settle at $1.89. Ziopharm Oncology Director Jamie Vieser reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 in form 4 filing.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares tumbled 50.5% to settle at $1.53 after Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on the company.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) shares dropped 36% to close at $1.67 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $40.25 million public offering of common stock.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 28.1% to settle at $12.21 after jumping 46% on Monday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) dropped 23.9% to close at $8.90.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 23.3% to close at $8.13.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dipped 22.2% to settle at $3.48.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dropped 19.1% to close at $2.38. OpGen shares gained over 6% on Monday after the company announced it received FDA clearance for Acuitas AMR gene panel.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) declined 16.6% to close at $3.31.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) fell 16.1% to close at $6.82 after dropping 13% on Monday.
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) dropped 14.5% to settle at $27.64.
- Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) fell 14.2% to close at $21.30.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) dropped 13.7% to close at $8.00. Amgen recently showed a 2.7M share ownership stake in the company in a SEC filing.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares declined 12.6% to close at $1.66. PEDEVCO shares dropped 10% on Monday after the company announced it would sell $7 million of stock to an institutional investor for $1.57 per share.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) dipped 11.6% to close at $3.65.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 11.1% to close at $5.20 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $8 to $2.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dipped 10.8% to close at $22.63 after reporting quarterly results. Noble Capital Markets downgraded Comtech from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares fell 9.6% to close at $5.26. Kaleido Biosciences announced positive topline data from the non-IND/CTA clinical study evaluating KB295, a microbiome metabolic therapy, in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.
- Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) dropped 7.5% to close at $25.90 after declining 15% on Monday.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) dropped 4.3% to close at $2.66. UNITY Biotechnology reported 12-week data from Phase 1 clinical trial of UBX1325 in advanced vascular eye disease.
