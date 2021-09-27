31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares jumped 54.1% to $3.6998 after the company said its subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc, won a five-year contract from NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware, and support for the Simulated Mars mission.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 48.7% to $28.19 after the company announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) shares gained 28.1% to $2.92.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) shares climbed 19.7% to $39.50 after gaining over 7% on Friday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) jumped 18.6% to $2.42.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 18.2% to $4.7383 after jumping over 35% on Friday. Paltalk, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 17.5% to $2.89.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) gained 16.3% to $13.81. Gossamer Bio, last week, announced appointment of Bryan Giraudo as Chief Operating Officer.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) surged 15.2% to $4.6656. The company, last month, said it swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) gained 11.5% to $4.37. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported a $30 million private placement at $3.92 per share.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 13.5% to $7.17. Vinco Ventures and Emmersive Entertainment recently launched their first NFT streaming movie soundtrack.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) gained 12.8% to $2.46.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 12.1% to $7.62 after dropping over 3% on Friday.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 12% to $12.96. Shares of oil and energy companies traded higher as oil prices gained amid supply concerns from the impact of Hurricane Ida.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) jumped 11.5% to $2.3310. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $2.5 to $8.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 11.4% to $0.88 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 11.3% to $5.24. US Energy, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.70 million.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 9.2% to $0.7465 after jumping around 15% on Friday. Naked Brand’s Chairman and CEO announced the company believes it has found an opportunity in the clean technology sector.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 7.3% to $9.07 after gaining over 4% on Friday. The company, last month, released Q2 earnings.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 6% to $5.39. Nanoviricides recently reported significant advantages gained by remdesivir encapsulation within its lead COVID-19 candidate.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares dipped 30% to $2.2750 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) declined 14.7% to $12.90.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) fell 12.4% to $9.94 after dropping 11% on Friday. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies recently said it will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dipped 11.5% to $1.775 as the company reported a 16 million share offering at $2.035 per share.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares fell 11.3% to $3.06. Unique Fabricating shares gained around 37% on Friday after Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) dropped 10.6% to $20.70.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 10.2% to $2.80.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.9% to $4.91 after jumping 58% on Friday.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NASDAQ: FEDU) fell 8.7% to $0.7301. The company’s board of directors recently approved a share repurchase of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs of up to $15.0 million during the next twelve-month period.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 7.8% to $6.69 after the company announced data from its Phase 2 study of EDP1815 for mild and moderate psoriasis.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 6.1% to $2.3950 after dropping over 3% on Friday.
