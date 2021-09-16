38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares jumped 30.4% to $41.90 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) gained 28.4% to $47.10. Dutch Bros shares surged around 60% on Wednesday in its public debut.
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) surged 26.7% to $13.62. Indaptus Therapeutics shares climbed 52% on Wednesday after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the company's platform technology.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) jumped 22.3% to $9.77 after dropping over 3% on Wednesday. Helbiz will participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) rose 21.7% to $2.1050 after a SEC filing showed CEO Fred Hand purchased 511,387 shares of the company's common stock at an average price of $1.76.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 20.3% to $11.74. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) shares climbed 19.5% to $11.95amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 19% to $2.62. Ingredion Incorporated and S&W Seed Company recently entered into an exclusive U.S. stevia pilot production supply agreement.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) climbed 18.3% to $2.2825 after the company announced updated data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish Phase 2a trial evaluating DKN-01 combined with BeiGene’s tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) gained 16.8% to $12.27.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares climbed 16.7% to $1.75 after the company announced it initiated a review of strategic alternatives.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 16.7% to $9.94. aTyr Pharma priced its 9,375,000 share common stock offering at $8 per share.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) surged 16.2% to $8.84.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) rose 14.1% to $14.35 after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) gained 14% to $11.55. Lightwave Logic and Polariton Technologies announced the achievement of world-record performance for ultra-high-speed modulators.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) gained 13.7% to $49.35. Greenidge Generation closed merger with Support.com as of Tuesday.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) rose 13.6% to $14.00 after declining over 5% on Wednesday. The company recently announced its revenue forecast for the second half of 2021.
- Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) gained 11.2% to $31.80. First Interstate BancSystem and Great Western Bancorp agreed to merge in a $2 billion deal.
- Peak Fintech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TNT) jumped 10.7% to $8.95.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 10.2% to $2.17 after the company announced preclinical results from a new study of a self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 9.5% to $3.58 after the company announced it signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 9.4% to $98.47. B of A Securities upgraded Avis Budget from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $125.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) surged 6.6% to $223.62 after BofA Securities upgraded the stock.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 4.4% to $6.26 after the company revealed its plans to team up with Robust Farms Inc. to supply its premium cannabidiol derivative products from its Kasa Wholefoods division.
Losers
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares dipped 27.3% to $11.81. The company presented interim clinical results from a Phase 1/1b clinical study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co's Keytruda in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 27.2% to $11.43 after the company announced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease. The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dipped 23% to $21.21 as the company disclosed results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) dropped 21.7% to $20.81. Berkeley Lights dropped around 19% on Wednesday in reaction to a bearish short report on the stock from Scorpion Capital.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) declined 12.7% to $2.6014 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) dropped 11.4% to $6.28 as gold prices dropped amid a rise in the US dollar.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) declined 10.8% to $3.36. Gaucho Group Holdings recently announced it will acquire additional real estate assets in Argentina for $2.4 million.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) dropped 10.4% to $5.51 as gold prices dropped amid a rise in the US dollar.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) fell 10.4% to $3.19. Pasithea Therapeutics shares declined around 29% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) dipped 10.4% to $12.70. Ayala Pharmaceuticals highlighted presentation of preliminary clinical data from ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial and announced pre-clinical proof of concept data for enhanced activity of AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies in adenoid cystic carcinoma.
- Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) fell 10% to $2.0701.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) dropped 8.2% to $37.26.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 6.2% to $4.27 after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 5.4% to $2.4316. The company recently announced definitive agreement to acquire food production & processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group.
