 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 5:24am   Comments
Share:
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) jumped 39.4% to close at $9.41 on Tuesday as the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) jumped 30.6% to close at $7.30 after dropping 18% on Monday.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) jumped 26.7% to close at $0.7363 after the company reported a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX to offer its anti-phishing solution throughout North America.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) gained 25.8% to close at $3.95 after the company announced it will acquire additional real estate assets in Argentina for $2.4 million.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 18.7% to settle at $4.83 after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., (NASDAQ: CLMT) jumped 17.4% to close at $7.21 after declining 20% on Monday.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 17.4% to close at $8.97.
  • BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares gained 16.5% to settle at $5.57. The company on Monday announced interim analysis from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in refractor chronic cough. HC Wainwright on Tuesday raised its price target on the stock.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) jumped 15.1% to close at $12.64 after IQVIA announced a collaboration with the company on potential medical support for novel COVID-19 treatment.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 14.8% to settle at $49.37.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares surged 14.6% to close at $6.44 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) gained 13.2% to settle at $7.40 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) surged 12.6% to close at $4.55 as the company received an order to supply four high-powered plasma torches together with ancillary equipment to a client for approximately $6 million. The name of the client, a multi-billion-dollar international producer of iron ore, was not disclosed.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTNB) gained 12.4% to close at $1.18. Matinas BioPharma shares climbed 27% on Monday after the company announced data in the ongoing EnACT trial of MAT2203 for treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 11.9% to close at $7.24. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
  • Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) rose 10.9% to close at $28.01.
  • Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) gained 9.2% to close at $11.68. IAC posted monthly metrics for August 2021, including metrics for Angi Inc, in the investor relations section of the IAC website.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) jumped 8.5% to settle at $149.38 following news from the company's Investor Day today. The company also announced it expects Crocs brand to grow to over $5 billion in sales by 2026.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) surged 8.1% to close at $4.43 after the company announced acquisition of First Wave Bio for $229 million in stock and cash.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 7.1% to close at $1.80. EyeGate Pharma recently completed target enrollment in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to evaluate PP-001 for the treatment of ocular surface inflammation.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) gained 5.6% to close at $3.00. The company recently announced the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 5.3% to close at $4.38. Gulf Resources said it sees Q3 revenue of $16.2 million to $16.7 million.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 39% to close at $10.96 after jumping 52% on Monday.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares dipped 38.2% to close at $11.80 after dropping 9% on Monday. The stock has been circulated as a potential short squeeze candidate on social media.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) shares tumbled 36.8% to close at $6.16 on Tuesday after the company priced a 6.67 million share common stock offering at $6 per share.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) declined 32.7% to close at $4.97 after the company announced preliminary top-line data from the Phase 2/3 study with opaganib showed that the study did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 25.1% to close at $9.90.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) dropped 23.3% to settle at $1.75 following Apple's fall hardware event. Traders were optimistic about Globalstar working with Apple to implement satellite capabilities to iPhones.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) declined 22.3% to close at $20.76. Cantor Fitzgerald, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $50 price target.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 21.1% to close at $42.78 after the company revised its guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.20 per share. Herbalife updated its full year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share, while adjusted EBITDA is being lowered to a range of $860 million to $910 million.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) fell 18.1% to settle at $56.01 after the company reported proposed offerings of 1.5 million shares common stock and $200 million of convertible senior notes.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 17.2% to close at $3.61.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 17.1% to close at $7.95.
  • BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BRP) dipped 16.9% to close at $31.27 as the company reported a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of common stock.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 16.4% to settle at $10.27.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares declined 16% to close at $12.59.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) dropped 15.6% to settle at $7.60.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) declined 14.5% to close at $5.41.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 14% to close at $1.91.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares dropped 13.9% to close at $7.10. Vallon Pharmaceuticals announced the formation of scientific advisory board.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 13.8% to close at $24.48. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
  • Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) shares fell 12.5% to close at $20.18.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) declined 11.3% to close at $41.79.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dropped 10.9% to close at $92.25 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) declined 9.8% to close at $38.71 amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
  • Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) fell 6.6% to settle at $21.72 after gaining over 8% on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACH + ADGI)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Communications Systems Shares Climb
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com