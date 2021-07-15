 Skip to main content

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares jumped 37.8% to $4.1050.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares jumped 20.9% to $3.01. Verb Technology shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company, and SHOP.COM, announced they partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
  • Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) gained 20.5% to $6.87. Quantum Computing listed its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market®.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares jumped 18.2% to $1.2763 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 197% year-on-year to $8.3 million, above the analyst consensus of $7.7 million.
  • Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) surged 14.8% to $12.51.
  • FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) gained 14% to $19.84. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS) and FVCBankcorp announced plans to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) jumped 13.5% to $3.1999.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 12.3% to $17.25. Scientific Games Corp submitted a proposal to its board to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) in an all-stock transaction.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 11.7% to $4.4450. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd recently inked six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 11.5% to $3.1443. Nine Energy Service is scheduled to host its Q2 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 11.1% to $8.98.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 10.1% to $36.81 after dropping 15% on Wednesday.
  • Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) jumped 8.9% to $9.06. Sandbridge Acquisition’s stockholders approved business combination with Owlet.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 7.9% to $6.44. Arlo Technologies is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 4.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares gained 6.3% to $5.23 after jumping around 8% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) fell 22.8% to $1.8150 after the company announced it entered into an agreement for a registered direct offering of roughly $3.96 million Class A common shares.
  • IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares dipped 22.1% to $1.62 after the company priced its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 14.3 million shares at $1.75 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $25 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) dropped 21% to $17.81. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dipped 20.7% to $9.52 as the company reported a proposed offering of €1,770,175 ordinary shares.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) dropped 19.5% to $5.94 after surging over 30% on Wednesday.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 17.7% to $9.80 after the company reported pricing of $45 million public offering of common stock.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 16.5% to $11.41 after the company issued Q2 2021 revenue guidance of $6.1 million, versus $7.3 million year over year. Marin Software entered into equity distribution agreement with JMP Securities for offering of up to $40 million.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) fell 15.8% to $6.76.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dropped 15.4% to $3.6283. GBS was recently awarded a $4.7 million Australian Federal Government scientific grant to manufacture biosensor technology.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) dipped 14.7% to $5.25 after jumping 25% on Wednesday.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 14.1% to $4.33 after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) dropped 13.6% to $10.38.
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 12.5% to $57.60 after the company reported topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 11.4% to $2.56 after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) dropped 11.3% to $370.09.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) tumbled 8.4% to $2.29. Barnwell Industries recently disclosed its Barnwell Of Canada unit entered a deal to sell its oil properties in the Spirit River area of Alberta, Canada.
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 7.7% to $16.72. MorphoSys reported the successful completion of its earlier announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

