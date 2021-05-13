26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 26.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 15.6% to $6.14 in pre-market trading. Celyad Oncology will present data from Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial of non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidate CYAD-211 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma at the European Hematology Association Virtual Congress.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) rose 14.5% to $44.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a sharp rise in Q3 earnings.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares rose 11.2% to $89.89 in pre-market trading after Diem announced a partnership with the company to become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 10.9% to $34.91 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 10% to $0.9678 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 9.8% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Wednesday.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) rose 9.8% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported an increase in quarterly earnings.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 9.4% to $6.61 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Wednesday.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 8.3% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)shares rose 8.3% to $38.36 in pre-market trading. The company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 8.3% to $11.18 in pre-market trading.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 8% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Wednesday.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 5.4% to $0.5271 in pre-market trading.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 4% to $38.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised guidance.
Losers
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 21% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 13.9% to $19.69 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 13.3% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Wednesday.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares fell 11.5% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) shares fell 10.8% to $10.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 10.4% to $7.59 in pre-market trading.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 10% to $8.87 in pre-market trading.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) fell 8.1% to $35.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 6.8% to $7.59 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 6.8% to $15.35 in pre-market trading.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 5.7% to $6.92 in pre-market trading. Lucira Health shares jumped 44% on Wednesday after the company said its Lucira CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon, Inc. in the US.
