28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) shares rose 121.2% to $16.21 in pre-market trading. Anheuser-Busch announced plans to acquire remaining shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not already own for $16.50 per share in cash.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 22.1% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced KD025 met its primary endpoint.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) rose 22% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Advisor Group for $3.50 per share in cash.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) rose 13.4% to $26.10 in pre-market trading after Yageo announced plans to acquire KEMET for $27.20 per share in cash.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 13.3% to $8.18 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 10.4% to $34.21 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 sales.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares rose 8.8% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 8.4% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter production was up 45%.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares rose 7% to $33.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) rose 6.6% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares rose 6.1% to $10.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.59% on Monday.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) rose 6% to $101.73 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fortinet with a Buy rating and a $113 price target.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 4.9% to $0.54 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 4.8% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.69% on Monday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 4.5% to $10.92 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) rose 3.7% to $4.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 3.5% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after setting new total order value record of RMB10.06 billion on Singles Day 2019.
- Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) rose 2.4% to $207.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and raised full-year earnings outlook.
Losers
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares fell 22.4% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 14.4% to $2.90 after the company issued weak Q4 revenue guidance.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares fell 11.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) fell 5.8% to $159.08 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $700 million buyback program.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 5% to $203.00 in pre-market trading. Reata Pharmaceuticals announced the Phase 3 portion of the CARDINAL study of Bardoxolone Methyl met primary and key secondary endpoints. The company also reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares fell 5% to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) shares fell 3.7% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 3.4% to $2.56.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 3.3% to $13.89 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 3% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
