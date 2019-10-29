27 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) jumped 35.8% to $3.57 on news of the company entering into a primary real estate agency services contract with Tianjin Aizhishan Real Estate.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 21.4% to $13.45, after the company reported third-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share versus the 8 cents per share estimate and reported better-than-expected sales results. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares climbed 17.2% to $58.82, after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results.
- Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) were up 16.9% to $13.00, after the company announced a progress update on tirbanibulin ointment for the treatment of actinic keratosis.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 16.0% to $3.70.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares rose 16.0% to $94.50, after the company presented the first clinical data of the Phase 1/2 trial of MRTX849.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares were up 13.5% to $12.04 on continued momentum after CLSA upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Buy.
- Shares of FGL Holdings Inc (NYSE: FG) rose 13.3% to $9.81 on news of the company being set to join S&P SmallCap 600.
- Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE: MHH) climbed 12.1% to $6.50, after the company reported 12% organic revenue growth for its third quarter.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares spiked 11.4% to $39.95, following upbeat third-quarter results.
- Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) climbed 11.3% to $23.22 after the company reported a third-quarter rarnings and revenue beat.
- Shares of Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 10.8% to $3.60 on a drop in short interest in the stock.
- Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 10.6% to $3.55.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) went up 10.6% to $2.83.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 10.3% to $2.79.
Losers
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares nosedived 33.6% to $38.80, after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. (NYSE: DBD) fell 24.9% to $7.42 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares plummeted 21.4% to $82.87, after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares were down 20.1% to $6.24 following weak third-quarter results.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares declined 15.7% to $3.87 after the company announced that its Board of Directors had approved its proposed 1 for 50 reverse stock split.
- Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) were down 14.9% to $41.70, after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 13.3% to $4.94.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) were down 12.1% to $126.47, after the company reported an earnings miss for the third quarter.
- Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) dived 11.4% to $74.70, after the company reported an earnings miss for the third quarter and announced its full-year guidance short of expectations.
- PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares declined 11.3% to $19.21.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) shares were down 10.6% to $24.85, after the company announced a decline in third-quarter net revenues.
- Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) declined 8.9% to $9.90, after the company reported its third-quarter adjusted earnings short of analyst estimates.
