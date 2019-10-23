41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $20.64 on Tuesday.
- Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares climbed 26.1% to close at $281.87 on Tuesday after the company announced that it intended to file a BLA for its early Alzheimer’s treatment, aducanumab.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 23.7% to close at $5.07.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 19.8% to close at $11.50.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) rose 19.2% to close at $10.07 after the company announced that it had entered into a definite agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity, in an all-cash deal worth $2.74 billion.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 19.1% to close at $90.68 following the announcement of a partnership with United Parcel Service, Inc. that would allow the former company’s customers to access discounted shipping rates from UPS.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 15.9% to close at $5.17.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) climbed 14.6% to close at $15.10.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 12.6% to close at $2.8600.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 11.9% to close at $4.78.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 11.6% to close at $7.12.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) rose 11.1% to close at $3.82.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) climbed 11.1% to close at $3.51.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) surged 10.9% to close at $101.36 following Q3 results.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 10.3% to close at $6.43 amid a general uptrend in the healthcare segment.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) climbed 10.1% to close at $9.18.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 10.1% to close at $2.29.
- aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 6.7% to close at $3.65, after the company announced a research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 5.8% to close at $2.39 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 5.8% to close at $5.98.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 4.1% to close at $5.53, after the company announced plans to form a joint venture with Healthbanks Biotech (USA) to provide immune cell banking and cell processing services.
Losers
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dipped 66.3% to close at $1.13 after the company announced that it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Stock Market, deregister its common stock, and suspend its public reporting obligations.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) tumbled 27% to close at $3.46.
- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) dropped 21.2% to close at $8.16.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) fell 20.4% to close at $44.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 19.4% to close at $2.90.
- TOP SHIPS Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 18.7% to close at $3.44 on Tuesday.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares dipped 17.3% to close at $8.00, after the company reported third quarter earnings and revenues significantly short of expectations.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) dropped 16.8% to close at $100.02.
- Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) dropped 15.9% to close at $108.02.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 14.7% to close at $11.99 on news of the company receiving a noncompliance written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 13.6% to close at $6.02.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dipped 13.5% to close at $9.41.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 13.3% to close at $1.77 on continued momentum potentially investor uncertainty over free cash flow and 2019 outlook.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) dipped 11.9% to close at $16.67.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 11% to close at $2.59 after the company announced multiple strategic business initiatives as well as its goal of reaching positive EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) dropped 10.9% to close at $26.74.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) dipped 10.5% to close at $15.26.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.40.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares declined 10.3% to close at $5.78.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) fell 8.8% to close at $96.64, after the company reported third quarter results.
