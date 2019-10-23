Market Overview

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 5:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $20.64 on Tuesday.
  • Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares climbed 26.1% to close at $281.87 on Tuesday after the company announced that it intended to file a BLA for its early Alzheimer’s treatment, aducanumab.
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 23.7% to close at $5.07.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) gained 19.8% to close at $11.50.
  • Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) rose 19.2% to close at $10.07 after the company announced that it had entered into a definite agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity, in an all-cash deal worth $2.74 billion.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 19.1% to close at $90.68 following the announcement of a partnership with United Parcel Service, Inc. that would allow the former company’s customers to access discounted shipping rates from UPS.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 15.9% to close at $5.17.
  • Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) climbed 14.6% to close at $15.10.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 12.6% to close at $2.8600.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 11.9% to close at $4.78.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 11.6% to close at $7.12.
  • Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) rose 11.1% to close at $3.82.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) climbed 11.1% to close at $3.51.
  • Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) surged 10.9% to close at $101.36 following Q3 results.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 10.3% to close at $6.43 amid a general uptrend in the healthcare segment.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) climbed 10.1% to close at $9.18.
  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 10.1% to close at $2.29.
  • aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 6.7% to close at $3.65, after the company announced a research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 5.8% to close at $2.39 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 5.8% to close at $5.98.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares rose 4.1% to close at $5.53, after the company announced plans to form a joint venture with Healthbanks Biotech (USA) to provide immune cell banking and cell processing services.

Losers

  • Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dipped 66.3% to close at $1.13 after the company announced that it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Stock Market, deregister its common stock, and suspend its public reporting obligations.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) tumbled 27% to close at $3.46.
  • Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) dropped 21.2% to close at $8.16.
  • ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) fell 20.4% to close at $44.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 19.4% to close at $2.90.
  • TOP SHIPS Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 18.7% to close at $3.44 on Tuesday.
  • Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares dipped 17.3% to close at $8.00, after the company reported third quarter earnings and revenues significantly short of expectations.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) dropped 16.8% to close at $100.02.
  • Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) dropped 15.9% to close at $108.02.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 14.7% to close at $11.99 on news of the company receiving a noncompliance written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 13.6% to close at $6.02.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) dipped 13.5% to close at $9.41.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 13.3% to close at $1.77 on continued momentum potentially investor uncertainty over free cash flow and 2019 outlook.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) dipped 11.9% to close at $16.67.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 11% to close at $2.59 after the company announced multiple strategic business initiatives as well as its goal of reaching positive EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) dropped 10.9% to close at $26.74.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) dipped 10.5% to close at $15.26.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.40.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares declined 10.3% to close at $5.78.
  • Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) fell 8.8% to close at $96.64, after the company reported third quarter results.

