The Major Airlines With The Best On-Time Arrival Performance

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
Savvy travelers know: when it comes to booking your next flight, it's important to plan ahead.

Finding the cheapest window to travel in, researching which travel rewards credit card to use and having your travel documents prepared takes time and effort.

Whether you're traveling to see friends and family, or on a trip for business, it's important to be aware of which airlines offer consumers the most consistent, on-time flight experiences.

Benzinga analyzed major airline arrival performance for August 2019 from data provided by flightstats.com.

The following, ranked from worst to first, are the major airlines with the fewest delays that serviced North America in the month of August. The factors contributing to rankings include the percentage of flights delayed more than 15 minutes and the average duration of flight delays.

Air Canada (OTC: ACDVF)

  • August on-time ranking: 11
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 32.2%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 50 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 51,962

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)

  • August on-time ranking: 10
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 31.87%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 88.5 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 32,924

Frontier Airlines

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 9
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 27.35%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 67.1 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 12,764

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 8
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 24.78%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 73.7 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 20,995

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 7
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 23.65%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 78.2 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 159,292

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 6
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 22.93%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 78.9 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 8,713

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 5
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 21.85%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 67.5 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 209,358

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC: WJAFF)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 4
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 18.55%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 48.4 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 22,398

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 3
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 18.37%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 47.2 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 42,607

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 2
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 17.72%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 51.1 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 118,880

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

  • August 2019 on-time ranking: 1
  • Flights delayed more than 15 minutes: 16.62%
  • Average duration of flight delay: 70.7 minutes
  • Total flights in August: 180,039

