Why Disney Shares Are Rising
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading at session highs Friday afternoon, up 2.75% to $83.03. The stock is trading higher after Bernstein initiated coverage on shares with an Outperform rating and $103 price target.
What&#39;s Going On With AMD Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are near session highs Friday afternoon, up 3.7% to $106.70. Shares of several semiconductor stocks are trading higher amid a rebound in tech stocks.
Why ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock Is Getting Hammered
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are trading lower by 17.8% to $1.07 Friday afternoon after the company announced a $2.5 million registered dire
Why Coca-Cola Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares are trading lower by 1.3% to $51.68 Friday morning, marking a new 52-week low. Shares of food, beer and soft drink stocks are trading lower.
What&#39;s Going On With Cambium Networks (CMBM) Stock?
Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares are trading higher by 13.6% to $5.74 Friday morning on continued volatility after the company recently announced it expects preliminary third-quarter revenues of between $40-$45 million compared to the
Why Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Is Nosediving
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading lower by 5.6% to $61.41 Friday morning.
What&#39;s Going On With Rivian Stock?
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares are trading lower Friday morning after the company priced its previously announced $1.5 billion green convertible senior notes offerin
What&#39;s Going On With Pepsi Stock?
PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: KO) shares are trading lower by 5.03% to $160.42 going into the close of Thursday's session.
Why Coca-Cola Stock Is Moving
Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares are trading lower by 4.1% to $52.81 Thursday afternoon.
What&#39;s Going On With Nasdaq-100 Leveraged ETF TQQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ: TQQQ) shares are trading lower by 1.09% to $35.55 Thursday afternoon.
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Rising
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: SQQQ) shares are trading higher by 1.1% to $20.39 during Thursday's session.
What&#39;s Going On With Plug Power Stock?
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower by 1.95% to $6.40 Thursday afternoon.
What&#39;s Going On With Lucid Stock?
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading lower by 6.4% to $5.20 Thursday morning.
What&#39;s Going On With ALX Oncology Stock?
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) shares are trading higher by 5.9% to $6.76 Thursday morning. The company announced the pricing of a public offering consisting of roughly 7.37 million common stock shares at $6.38 per share and 1.25 million pre-
Why Cambium Networks Shares Are Getting Hammered
Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares are trading lower by 36.5% to $5.03 during Thursday's pre-market session after the company announced it expects preliminary third-quarter revenues of between $40-$45 million compared to the
What&#39;s Going On With Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) shares are trading lower by 2.4% to $91.91 during Friday's session. Shares of cruise line stocks are trading lower in sympathy with Carnival Corp after the company reported
Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Falling
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower by 3.2% to $16.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of cruise line stocks are trading lower in sympathy with Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) after the
Why Under Armour Shares Are Rising
Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) shares are trading higher by roughly 4.6% to $6.38 Friday morning. Shares of retail and athletic apparel stocks are trading higher.
Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Shares Are Getting Obliterated
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are trading lower by 23.3% to $0.54 Friday morning after the company announced the pricing of a $4.5 million public offering of
Why Opera (OPRA) Stock Is Nosediving
Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares are trading lower by 11.4% to $11.56 Friday morning after the company announced the pricing of its underwritten secondary public offering of 6,876,506 ADSs to be sold by a pre-IPO shareholder at a

