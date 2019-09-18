30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) rose 19.4% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received FDA acceptance for its partnered biologics license application and granted priority review for V920.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 17% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) rose 12.3% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company's 8-K showed it has received a letter from the Office of General Counsel on Nasdaq informing the company the panel has determined to continue listing the stock of Nasdaq.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 11.3% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.89% on Tuesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 10.8% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.60% on Tuesday.
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 10.6% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of its newly established hemp and CBD business. The company also announced it has formed a partnership with the Navajo Nation.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 8.9% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after reporting top line data from BELIEVE 1 open label Phase 2 study of zygel in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) rose 7.6% to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) shares rose 6.3% to $120.97 in pre-market trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company will replace Total System Services in the S&P 500 effective on Monday, September 23.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) rose 6.3% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after announcing the company has reached a forbearance agreement with a lender. The agreement extends until Oct. 26.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 6.1% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after falling 5.71% on Tuesday.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 5.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.50% on Tuesday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 3.6% to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) rose 3.4% to $14.89 in pre-market trading. Construction Partners priced 5 million share secondary offering of class a common stock at $14.25 per share.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 3.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 12.93% on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 14% to $1.61 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported H'1 sales of $31.54 million, an increase from the same period last year.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 11.4% to $153.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut FY20 sales guidance.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares fell 8.8% to $10.02 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 9 million share offering of public offering of common stock at $10 per share.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 7.7% to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public common stock offering and private offering of its convertible senior notes.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 4.6% to $52.52 in pre-market trading. General Mills posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) shares fell 4.5% to $52.99 in pre-market trading.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 4.1% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 3.8% to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 3.5% to $41.12 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of 6.25 million shares at $40 per share.
- Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) fell 3.5% to $121.20 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 3.2% to $3.07 in the pre-market trading session after declining 6.21% on Tuesday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 3% to $9.14 in pre-market trading.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 2.9% to $276.55 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) fell 2.8% to $119.00 in pre-market trading moving in sympathy with FedEx.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.